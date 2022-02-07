How to watch 'No Return' online anywhere in the world

Want to watch No Return online? Here's where you need to go to stream the brand-new holiday drama.

No Return follows husband and wife duo Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin Powell (Michael Jibson) on a dream holiday to Turkey. That dream holiday swiftly becomes a nightmare when their 16-year-old son Noah heads off to a beach party.

Later that night, Turkish police officers arrive to bring Noah into custody. Bewildered, Kathy and Martin begin battling with a complicated, foreign legal system as they fight for their son's freedom.

Here's how to watch No Return so you don't miss out on what will no doubt be one of the best ITV dramas of the year...

How to watch 'No Return' online in the UK

No Return premieres on ITV on Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 pm and on ITV Hub.

After the first episode airs, the entire four-part series will be made available to stream on ITV Hub and on BritBox.

How to watch 'No Return' online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch No Return online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

How to watch 'No Return' online in the US

