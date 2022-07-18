Outnumbered cast reunite and they look so different

The Outnumbered cast looked very different from their younger selves!

Outnumbered child stars Ramona Marquez, Tyger Drew-Honey and Daniel Roche look almost unrecognizable as they reunited for sweet photos fifteen years on since the comedy aired.

The young stars played the cheeky children of the Brockman family in Outnumbered who always caused mischief for their parents Pete (Hugh Dennis) and Sue (Claire Skinner).

26-year-old Tyger, who played the eldest of the children Jake, took to Instagram to share the snaps, along with the caption: "Family. #grateful"

A post shared by Tyger (@tygerdrewhoney) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Outnumbered ran for five series from 2007 to 2014, documenting the hilarious lives of the Brockman family as parents Sue and Pete tried their best to keep their three rambunctious children in check.

Ramona, 21, played the youngest, Karen, whose curiosity left a trail of hilarious questions in its wake and Daniel, 22, played the energetic middle child, Ben, who was a pathological liar during his younger years.

Last year, comedian Hugh Dennis, who is now with his on-screen wife Claire Skinner in real life, revealed that he'd be up for bringing the series back and even had an idea for a new episode.

Speaking to Radio Times (opens in new tab), he said: "I really liked making it. Maybe in 20 years when the children are looking after us. That would be a great format."

Hugh Dennis was up for reuniting his fictional family. (Image credit: BBC)

He added: "I think it was one of those sitcoms that acknowledged how difficult it is to bring up kids and what an unholy mess it is, quite often. That stuff is confusing and confused.

“The number of people who have come up to me and said, ‘You are basically telling me the story of my own life.’ But I would like to say that I’m a much better father than I appear to be on Outnumbered.”

The smash hit comedy won numerous awards, including British Comedy Guide Editors' Award in The Comedy.co.uk Awards 2007 as well as the Best Returning British TV Sitcom in the following year's awards. The series later won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards 2012.

It has also received four BAFTA TV Award nominations: Best Situation Comedy, the Audience Award, and Best Comedy Performance for Claire Skinner as well as Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role for Hugh Dennis.

Outnumbered series 1-5 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.