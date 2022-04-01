Floodlights — cast, plot, and everything we know about the football abuse drama

Floodlights on BBC2 is a drama that shows the real-life traumas of Andy Woodward, the brave man whose revelations about the sexual abuse he suffered as a youth footballer lifted the lid on a national scandal.

After Andy spoke out, it quickly emerged that other young footballers had suffered similar abuse.

Played by Gerard Kearns (Shameless, The Last Kingdom) the story follows Andy from a young, innocent lad who seemed destined to become a professional footballer to the man no longer able to ignore the memories of the abuse that cut short his career and lifelong dreams.

The real Andy Woodward has given his full support to the film and stressed its importance, saying: “Since speaking out in 2016 I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear, to make a change. Floodlights tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through. I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life.”

Here's everything you need to know about Floodlights on BBC2...

Floodlights is a feature-length factual drama that will air on BBC2 in the UK in Spring 2022. Viewers around the world will be able to catch it on BBC iPlayer too. We'll update here when we get an official BBC2 air date, plus any international release date.

Floodlights plot

Floodlights will show how in November 2016 former professional footballer Andy Woodward found the courage to go public about the horrific sexual abuse he was subjected to by his youth coach, paedophile Barry Bennell.

His testimony encouraged hundreds more men who had suffered abuse in similar circumstances, many at the hands of Bennell himself, to come forward, exposing a deeply hidden scandal at the heart of our national game.

The drama follows Andy’s life, from his childhood as a passionate footballer with the world at his feet, to the man who could no longer bury the truth. It also examines how Bennell was able to groom young players and their families as he held the power to make their dreams come true.

Screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh recalls: “I was in the crowd at Maine Road when Bury FC beat my team Manchester City 0-1 in 1998. Andy Woodward was playing for Bury and was outstanding. When his brutal story broke I remember being stunned not only by the magnanimity of his courage, but by how this could happen in our national sport. His horrific revelations were undoubtedly a pivotal moment for football but also for many, many men. Andy’s story more than deserves telling as drama, so that it can keep on telling, and informing the next generation of parents and kids. And I am very proud to be part of his honourable fight to expose those who prey on children in any walk of life.”

Gerard Kearns found fame as Ian Gallagher in the hit Channel 4 series Shameless. He has gone on to star in The Town, The Smoke and award-winning mini series Chernobyl. He played Halig in The Last Kingdom and Tommy Marshall in Netflix period drama The English Game, also about football.

Who else is starring in Floodlights?

The Bay star Morven Christie will also appear in Floodlights, but here character yet to be annaoucned. She’s also been in The A Word, Grantchester, Hunted, The Replacement and Twenty Twelve. Later in 2022, Morven will be starring in Netflix supernatural drama Lockwood & Co.

Morven’s co-star from The Bay, Jonas Armstrong will also star. You might recognise him from Robin Hood, Hollington Drive, Ripper Street, Prisoner’s Wives and The Drowning. Benidorm star Steve Edge is also in the cast.

Floodlights stars Jonas Armstrong and Morven Christie also appeared in The Bay together. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a Floodlights trailer?

There's no Floodlights trailer just yet. If the BBC will release one we’ll post it on this page for you to watch.