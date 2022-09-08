Disney Plus Day deal saves 75% on Disney Plus for new and returning subscribers

If you're not a Disney Plus subscriber but you want to join in the fun on Disney Plus Day 2022, you're in luck. For a limited time only, Disney has rolled out an introductory offer for new and returning customers.

From midnight ET on Thursday, September 8, (9 pm PT on September 7), anyone in the US who's not already an active Disney Plus subscriber can pick the service up for one month for as little as $1.99. To take advantage of this deal, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab). This offer is good through Monday, September 19, at 11:59 pm PT.

Disney fans in the UK can also join in on the fun. From 5 am UK time on September 8, new and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney Plus for £1.99 over on the Disney Plus UK website. (opens in new tab) The UK offer runs until 7:59 am on Tuesday, September 20.

Once the month window is up on the deal, subscriptions automatically convert to the standard Disney Plus price of $7.99/£7.99 per month.

If you're not familiar with it, Disney Plus Day is an annual event where the House of Mouse highlights what's new to their streaming service and celebrates what's coming up soon.

Disney has already confirmed a number of titles will be hitting Disney Plus on the day, including the live-action remake of Pinocchio, the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, sing-along editions of both Frozen movies and the new series Cars on the Road, among others. Disney Plus Day also features announcements and materials on forthcoming TV shows and movies.

Aside from all that great content, there's a whole host of perks on offer to Disney Plus subscribers across the Disney brand, which you'll be able to take advantage of starting today if you sign up with the new deal.

If you're lucky enough to be attending D23 Expo in Anaheim California, you'll also be able to make use of your subscription to access a range of perks including a special subscriber-only screening of Pinocchio [2022] and a variety of "Offer Spots" around the convention.

Additional offerings for Disney Plus subscribers include special access to shopDisney merchandise, offers to Disney-themed vacations, a Disney Movies Insider bonus and a special concessions offers to those who attend any Disney Plus Fan-Favorite screenings at AMC Theaters from September 8-19.

For more info on all the Disney Plus Day 2022 perks and celebrations, don't forget to check the Disney Plus website. (opens in new tab)