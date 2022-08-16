Rogue One re-release coming to IMAX, includes Andor sneak preview

Star Wars is coming back to the big screen, as Disney has announced a Rogue One re-release that has the 2016 movie playing on select IMAX screens in the US and Canada for one week starting Friday, August 26. As part of the special screenings, audiences also are getting a special sneak peek at Andor, the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars original series based on Diego Luna’s Rogue One character, Cassian Andor.

Andor is a prequel series that focuses on Luna’s character, who in Rogue One was a spy for the rebellion. The Wrap (opens in new tab) reports that these IMAX showings of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are going to show Stars Wars fas bits of this new story that "explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy." Specifically, the "tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved."

The new series, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, premieres on September 21 and features 12 episodes, the first three of which are released on the debut date. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Faye Marsay and Forest Whitaker.

For anyone who needs a refresher on Rogue One, it itself is a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, as it tells the story of a band of rebels who embark on a mission to steal the plans of the Death Star and deliver them to the rebellion. In addition to Luna, the movie featured Felicity Jones, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Wen Jiang, Riz Ahmed, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, O’Reilly and Whitaker.

The Rogue One re-release actually marks the first time a Star Wars movie has played in movie theaters since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. There are no immediate release plans for any future Star Wars movies (though multiple are in development), as Disney and Lucasfilm have been focusing more on Disney Plus original series from the franchise like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and now Andor.

Playing in 150 IMAX theaters across the US and Canada starting on August 26, find out if and where the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story re-release is playing near you through services like Fandango (opens in new tab). Then catch Andor exclusively on Disney Plus as of September 21.