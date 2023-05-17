Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer stunt gives gamers 'Uncharted 2 vibes'

Much has already been made about one stunt Tom Cruise pulls off in the new Mission: Impossible movie — the motorcycle jump over a cliff that is being called his biggest stunt to date. But the brand new Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer featured another stunt that may remind video games fans of another popular franchise: Uncharted.

We get multiple clips of a massive train sequence in the Dead Reckoning trailer, including seeing the train crash off a bridge and one of the final shots being of Cruise leaping from one dangling train car to another, narrowly avoiding falling to his death. It's this last bit that should be familiar to gamers who have played Uncharted, specifically Uncharted 2:Among Thieves. In the game, Nathan Drake must climb to safety off of a train that is dangling over a cliff.

Commenters on YouTube definitely noticed and shared their thoughts on the similarities:

"The Uncharted movie we gamers wanted to see! Thank you, Tom and everyone involved in it for making it happen!"

"The train sequence at the end gives me huge Uncharted 2 vibes and I'm pumped for it!!"

"That train scene reminds me of Uncharted 2 it's so epic!"

Fans seem more hyped for Mission: Impossible's homages to the video game franchise than they were for the actual Tom Holland-led adaptation of the Uncharted. See why with the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer right here:

In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Cruise of course stars again as Ethan Hunt, with franchise regulars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson back as part of his team. The movie also sees the return of Vanessa Kirby from Fallout and Henry Czerny from the first Mission: Impossible. New additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rob Delaney and Cary Elwes. Christopher McQuarrie wrote and directed the movie.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was already What to Watch's most anticipated blockbuster movie of summer 2023, but our expectations may have been raised with this latest trailer. Count us among the excited fans eager to see Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One when it releases exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on July 12.