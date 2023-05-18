It's the beginning of the end for the Fast & Furious franchise, as Fast X is the first, of possibly three, movies that is going to wrap up this story of fast cars and family. One of the crown jewels of the 2023 blockbuster movie slate, there is enormous anticipation among moviegoers to watch Fast X, but just how can you watch it right now?

After nine movies following Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, they are set to go up against their most dangerous enemy yet, a man who has a personal vendetta against Dom and the drive to tear them all apart. How will Dom and crew save the day, and what kind of physic-defying stunts are they going to pull off?

To find out, you need to watch Fast X, and we're breaking down the ways you can do that right here.

How to watch Fast X in movie theaters

The only way to watch Fast X immediately when it premieres on May 19 (with some early Thursday screenings on May 18) is to head to a movie theater. The action movie is playing exclusively on the big screen around the world.

To find out where and when Fast X is playing near you, check out the website of your favorite local theater, the movie's website (opens in new tab) or Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides all of the places and times that Fast X (and other movies) are playing in your entire area. You can also purchase your tickets online through all of these options.

If Fast X is just the first of many movies you are planning to see this summer at movie theaters, you may want to take a look into a way to make those trips more affordable. Our movie theater subscription and membership guide breaks down the different movie theater chains in the US and UK that offer subscription and membership packages, which provide monthly allotments of tickets or individual discounts (including occasionally free tickets), as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Fast X streaming?

If you are hoping to watch Fast X online at home, then you are going to have to wait a bit, as the movie is not going to be available for streaming until after its exclusive run in movie theaters concludes.

Nothing has officially been announced as to when that might be, though it will likely be at least a month before the movie even becomes available to rent/purchase through digital on-demand. If we're talking about watching Fast X on a streaming platform that could be longer, but we pretty much know where it is going to show up. As a Universal Pictures movie, Fast X's streaming debut is primed to land on Peacock in the US.

You can sign up for Peacock in prep for this and maybe watch Peacock offerings like Poker Face, Mrs. Davis or other Universal and Focus Features movies (Knock at the Cabin, Cocaine Bear, more) at a starting monthly subscription of $4.99 (with ads).

What else you need to know about Fast X

Fast X stars Vin Diesel and other franchise regulars including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewseter, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, John Cena and Helen Mirren, with Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno joining the franchise. Louis Leterrier is directing.

Here is the official synopsis for Fast X:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shdaows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

"In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

"Dante's plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Check out the trailer for Fast X right here: