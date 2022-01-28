Jason Momoa linked to ‘Fast & Furious 10’ villain part

Jason Momoa could be revving engines alongside Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast and Furious crew as the Aquaman actor is reportedly in line for a role in Fast & Furious 10, quite possibly as the movie’s villain. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is in final negotiations to join the next entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, which has the working title of Fast & Furious 10. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the report says that Momoa is possibly going to be one of the movie’s villains; Fast and Furious studio Universal Pictures gave no comment on the news to THR, and the Hollywood trade did write that as the script is still being developed, it is unclear if Momoa’s expected part is a pure villain or a potential villain turned ally.

If all of this pans out, Momoa will join a confirmed cast that features Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang as the main crew of heroes. Charlize Theron is also expected to return as the villainous Cypher, who debuted in The Fate of the Furious and again in F9: The Fast Saga. Other big name stars that have been involved in the franchise include John Cena, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren, though no word on whether any of them will be back for the upcoming movie.

One Fast and Furious alum we know will not be in Fast & Furious 10 is Dwayne Johnson. After debuting in Fast Five and appearing in the subsequent movies through The Fate of the Furious, Johnson and Diesel had a public spat. Despite recent overtures from Diesel to rejoin the main franchise, Johnson has said “no chance,” meaning any future involvement is likely to be limited to the spinoff series, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Jason Momoa is no stranger to major franchises, as the actor currently plays Aquaman, which has its highly anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuting later in 2022. That movie’s director, James Wan, has a connection to the Fast and Furious franchise, having directed 2015’s Furious 7. However, it is Justin Lin who will be directing Fast & Furious 10.

Fast & Furious 10 has a current release date of May 19, 2023, and is expected to be the penultimate movie in the long-running franchise. All previous entries are available to watch online, with streaming options split between HBO Max and Hulu, though F9: The Fast Saga is currently only available to rent online starting at $5.99.