Liam's comment from a few months ago on The Bold and the Beautiful has me seriously concerned for his future

Now that Liam is dealing with a terminal brain tumor diagnosis on The Bold and the Beautiful, I’m thinking back to a comment he made that has me worried about his future.

Every now and then, a character makes a comment on The Bold and the Beautiful that makes me wonder if it has a larger significance. Surely, I think to myself, it’s not just a throwaway line sprinkled in — it has to mean something, right?

Thinking back to a few months ago, Liam (Scott Clifton) was talking to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about his life and how he was focusing on being a good father to Kelly and Beth and a supportive co-parent to her and Hope (Annika Noelle). He also mentioned that everyone forgot his birthday.

It’s hard to believe that no one would remember Liam’s birthday. That means his father, brothers, two ex-wives and his daughters forgot his special day, and that seems outlandish. But is it a bad omen?

At the moment, Liam is preparing for the worst amid his diagnosis, even though he plans on putting up the fight of his life, literally. But it has to feel weird knowing that he’s going through this battle virtually alone, and that only a few months prior, he was completely forgotten on his birthday.

Liam has been an island for a long time now. He tried getting back together with Hope, not knowing that she was in the early days of a relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). After finding out that she was with him, he returned to his single-life ways, and given how busy Hope and Steffy have been with the takeover, he hasn’t been around as much as usual — and no one really noticed.

We don’t know what the outcome of Liam’s health crisis will be. Steffy is hoping for a miracle, similar to what happened with Eric (John McCook) two years ago. Will Finn (Tanner Novlan) find a way to save Liam’s life, or will Liam actually die so that his loss can pave the way for future stories about how Steffy and Hope cope with his loss? At this point, all we can do is wait and see.

