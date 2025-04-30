Where the heck is Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful?

After causing chaos for the people around him, Bill Spencer seems to be MIA on The Bold and the Beautiful, and I have to wonder where he is.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) stirred up the pot around Los Angeles by not only having Luna (Lisa Yamada) released on house arrest but also pardoned, so now she’s a free woman, and she’s got her sights set on Will (Crew Morrow). Plus, Bill’s fight with Liam (Scott Clifton) resulted in Liam passing out. Somehow, though, Bill seems oblivious to all of it.

Bill put a lot of time and effort into Luna’s release, but as soon as it went through, he kicked her to the curb and checked out of her life instead of trying to keep helping her along her “reform” journey. What’s more is that if Bill were more present, he’d know that Luna is spending time with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and learning all manner of nefarious things from her villainous grandmother.

Bill wanted more of a relationship with Will upon Will’s return to Los Angeles, too, yet somehow he’s barely seen his son. And if he did spend time with his son, he’d learn that sweet little Luna has been trying to seduce him despite his forceful objections.

You’d also think that Liam’s accident would have raised some red flags and alerted Bill to what happened. I’m really starting to question the billionaire’s security team. Not only did Liam pass out inside the house, but he collapsed outside the house, too, and the only reason he was discovered was that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) showed up.

Given that Steffy called 911, and that Liam was transported by ambulance to the hospital — the same hospital where Bill was visiting a friend while Liam was in the ER — I have to think that someone from Bill’s security team would have contacted him. We know Bill had to get rid of the household staff while Luna was staying with him, but we know he still had security in place because they kept letting people walk into his house while he was trying to keep her hidden.

While you want to believe that Liam's accident would be a wake-up call for Bill, it seems like he has completely disappeared instead. Either he’s checked out mentally and is laser-focused on his business, becoming Dollar Bill Spencer once again, or he’s not around. As in left-the-country not around. Either way, it’s virtually impossible for him not to know what’s going on, and if he does know what’s going on, then he’s choosing to ignore it, and that’s even stranger. Something isn’t adding up with Bill’s behavior these days, and his absence is starting to look very suspicious.

