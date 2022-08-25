Fact vs Fiction: MIKE — how old was Mike Tyson when he started boxing?

The anticipated limited series MIKE is here. The unauthorized account of boxing legend Mike Tyson has drawn intrigue from many wanting to gain more insight into how he evolved into such a game changer in sports and pop culture. However, one person who isn’t excited about the show and has been quite vocal about his disapproval of the project is Mike Tyson himself, as reported by CBS Sports (opens in new tab).

With Tyson's harsh criticism, we wanted to figure out what was fact and what was fiction when it comes to MIKE. As the series airs weekly episodes, we’ll go on a fact-finding mission to determine what was truthful in regards to some of the most memorable moments.

With that said, here’s what we found out about MIKE.

Was Mike Tyson bullied growing up?

The Fiction: In the series premiere of MIKE, viewers see a young Mike Tyson being repeatedly bullied by the other kids in his Brooklyn neighborhood. They call him out for his speech impediment, his weight and his docile mannerisms, all while physically beating him to the ground. The bullying got so bad that Tyson stopped going to school after only the second grade.

The future boxer continued to be bullied until one day he snapped at a neighborhood kid who killed his "pet" pigeon. After that incident, he was no longer the easy target for his peers to pick on (physically at least).

Adult Tyson (Trevante Rhodes) noted the initial bullying and the feeling of standing up for himself swayed him into a willingness to fight anyone. This newfound attitude also led him down a path of crime, which saw him arrested quite frequently as a child.

The Fact: Tyson spoke with New York Magazine (opens in new tab) about being bullied as a kid.

"I was going to public school and that was a nightmare. I was a pudgy kid, very shy, almost effeminate-shy and I spoke with a lisp. Sometimes my mother would be passed out from drinking the night before and wouldn’t walk me to school. It was then that the kids would always hit me and kick me."

Now as far as what led him to drop out of school, Tyson said what pushed him over the edge involved a bully trying to steal meatballs from him on his way home. As the story goes, the assailant hit Tyson in the head, snatched Tyson’s glasses off his face and put them in the gas tank of a truck before Tyson was able to escape. While he was able to maintain possession of his meatballs, after that, Tyson decided at age 7 not to go to school any longer.

After leaving school, Tyson made a habit of involving himself in criminal activity. According to the Bleacher Report (opens in new tab), by 13 he had already been arrested roughly 38 times.

How old was Mike Tyson when he started boxing?

The Fiction: Toward the end of episode 1, Tyson (B.J. Minor) arrived at a juvenile detention facility in upstate New York. As he’s talking to two of his roommates, they mentioned being in a little pain due to sparring with a trainer at the facility named Mr. Bobby. Feeling confident in his ability to take on Mr. Bobby, Tyson went to spar against him, only to be embarrassed. That humbling experience led Tyson to ask Mr. Bobby to train him to be a boxer, which the latter eventually agreed to do after Tyson cleaned up his act.

Mr. Bobby officially becomes Tyson’s first boxing trainer while Tyson is all of 13 years old. Mr. Bobby trains him until he decides Tyson is ready for someone with a little more experience in the sport to take over. Enter Cus D'Amato (Harvey Keitel).

After D’Amato takes over Tyson’s training, D’Amato’s assistant Teddy Atlas (Ethan Dubin) is seen taking Tyson to his first smoker fight (non-sanctioned exhibition match) at 14 years old (although Atlas told organizers that Tyson was 18). So, was Tyson really training to become a boxer at 13 and was his first match at 14?

The Fact: Bleacher Report detailed that the real Mr. Bobby, or Bobby Stewart, met a 13-year-old Tyson while he was a resident of Tryon School for Boys (a juvenile facility for criminal offenders). Stewart was a counselor at the facility who didn’t mind sparring with the residents. After Tyson cleaned up some of his poor behavior, Stewart eventually started training the then-teenager. Shortly thereafter, Stewart talked to Mike about training with Cus D’Amato.

In terms of Tyson’s first amateur fight, Talk Sport (opens in new tab) quoted Teddy Atlas as saying that Tyson was fighting in his first exhibition match at age 13, not 14. Additionally, Atlas noted Tyson "was probably up to 195lbs/200lbs" at the time and he questioned how he would could find someone in the same heavyweight class and age group of Tyson. Furthermore, according to Atlas, "Everybody would lie and try to get an edge in these places."

Was Mike Tyson adopted by Cus D’Amato and his wife?

B.J. Minor in MIKE (Image credit: Hulu)

The Fiction: After Tyson’s release from the juvenile detention facility and with his biological mother’s permission, he winds up going to stay with his trainer Cus D’Amato and his wife Camille (Grace Zabriskie). While MIKE showed some initial discomfort for Tyson in trying to integrate into the family his trainer and his wife had built, he eventually is seen as a member of the D’Amato family. Then, only a few short years later, Tyson’s mother dies of cancer and he’s officially adopted by the D’Amatos.

The Fact: Tyson shared in an interview on the show Hotboxin’ that his biological mother did eventually sign over legal guardianship of Tyson to the D’Amatos, but it wasn’t immediately upon his release from the detention center as the series reflects.

He says he was probably 15 or 16 years old when his mother signed the guardianship paperwork, which was a few years after Tyson started training with Cus. Then, as reported in USA Today (opens in new tab), Tyson's mother died when he was 16 and he was eventually adopted by the D’Amato family once she passed.

MIKE airs new episodes on Thursdays on Hulu.