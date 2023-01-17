Six Triple Eight: cast, plot and everything we know about the Tyler Perry film

While Tyler Perry is known for making movie watchers laugh with his famous rough-around-the-edges matriarch Madea, as of late he's ventured into more dramatic projects, and he'll do so again with a new movie, Six Triple Eight for Netflix.

Just recently, he took his fans on a journey into the past with the Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, which centered around an unsolved murder, forbidden love and US race dynamics. He also had a new Madea movie, A Madea Homecoming, release on the streamer in 2022. Six Triple Eight continues this partnership.

Helping Perry tell this harrowing story onscreen are some major players in Hollywood, including Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon and Oprah Winfrey. Keep reading to find out what else we know about Six Triple Eight.

As of now, Six Triple Eight does not have an official release date. However, it is already generating a lot of buzz. Once we have more information about when the movie premieres on Netflix, we'll pass along the update.

Six Triple Eight plot

The movie is based on an article written by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media. In the article, Hymel tells the admirable tale of the 855 women that served in the 6888th Battalion during WWII and provided a needed, yet overlooked, service in the American military. These women sorted through a three-year backlog of undelivered mail and gave it to American soldiers in an effort to keep up their morale in the toughest of times. (If you were wondering, they actually organized roughly 17 million pieces of mail.)

Not only did these heroes make it their mission to keep US correspondence to troops flowing, believing no letters equated to low morale, but they did so in the face of a deadly war in Europe and unconscionable racism.

For more information on this special group of women, we encourage you to visit The Army University article tilted "No Mail, Low Morale." (opens in new tab)

Six Triple Eight cast

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

As already mentioned, Six Triple Eight is loaded with some Hollywood titans. For starters, leading the project is Kerry Washington. While she will forever be the incomparable Olivia Pope from Scandal, she has also starred in projects like Little Fires Everywhere, American Son, Django Unchained, Save the Last Dance and most recently, The School for Good and Evil. By the way, Washington has previously worked with Perry on the film For Colored Girls.

Joining the actress in the movie is Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon. Sarandon has been in some pretty iconic movies such as Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking and Stepmom. Most recently she fronted the drama series Monarch.

Rounding out the all-star cast are the following:

Sam Waterston (Law & Order)

Oprah Winfrey (Greenleaf)

Ebony Obsidian (Hunters)

Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues)

Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things)

Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak)

Moriah Brown (Raising Dion)

Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless)

Gregg Sulkin (The Throwback)

Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!)

Sarah Jeffery (Charmed)

Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy)

Jay Reeves (Safety)

Dean Norris (Claws)

Six Triple Eight trailer

It's a bit too early for an official trailer for the film. However, once one becomes available, we'll place it right here.

Six Triple Eight director

Putting on the director's hat for Six Triple Eight is Tyler Perry, who also serves as the project's writer and producer. Perry is a well-established figure in Hollywood having been the brains behind the Madea movies and TV shows like Sistas, House of Payne, The Have and Have Nots and Bruhs.