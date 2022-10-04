House of Payne season 11: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Tyler Perry sitcom

In 2007, famous writer/director/producer/actor Tyler Perry made his first jump into the world of television with the sitcom House of Payne. Prior to the show’s release, he gained a large fanbase from movies like Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Madea’s Family Reunion. Now roughly 15 years later, Perry has expanded the Tyler Perry Studios brand to several shows on TV including Ruthless, Bruh, Zatima, Young Dylan and more. While his empire steadily grows, House of Payne continues to entertain its viewers and serves as a reminder of Perry’s first venture into episodic television.

Here’s everything we know about the House of Payne season 11 part 2.

House of Payne season 11 returns on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on BET. The series kicks off what BET is labeling "Family Fun Night." Episodes should become available shortly after they air live on BET Plus (opens in new tab) and the BET on-demand service.

House of Payne season 11 cast

Since the show’s conception, the series has starred Cassie Davis and LaVan Davis as Ella and Curtis Payne. (While there is a common assumption the actors are related, it’s simply a coincidence that they share the last name).

Cassie has been a longtime featured player in the Tyler Perry universe, starring in several movies including A Madea Family Funeral, Madea on the Run, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and most recently, Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming. LaVan has also been featured in a number of Tyler Perry projects including Meet the Browns (both the TV series and film) and Daddy’s Little Girls.

Here are the other main actors featured in the House of Payne season 11.

Cassie Davis as Ella

LaVan Davis as Curtis

Allen Payne as C.J.

Demetria McKinney as Janine

Lance Gross as Calvin

Keshia Knight Pulliam as Miranda

Larramie Doc Shaw as Malik

China Anne McClain as Jazmine

Palmer Williams Jr. as Floyd

Quin Walters as Laura

What is House of Payne about?

House of Payne is a sitcom that follows the drama of one Black family as they attempt to navigate the ups and downs of life. Leading the bunch are patriarch and matriarch, Curtis and Ella. Curtis is a retired firefighter department chief and Ella, while she spent much of her life as a doted wife and mother, has ventured into the workforce since her husband’s retirement, often utilizing her desire to help others in her career.

The two share a child, Calvin, who has two kids of his own. Calvin unfortunately has a very complicated love life. While he’s claimed to have moved onto his new partner Laura, he’s very much still involved with his ex-wife Miranda, the latter of which has a habit of being a bit manipulative.

Then there is C.J. and Janine. C.J. is Curtis and Ella’s nephew, and he actually took over for his uncle as the fire department chief. He and his wife Janine have had a very complicated relationship over the years, even divorcing when Janine fell victim to a drug addiction. However, once they were able to put the addiction behind them, they remarried and are the proud parents of 4 children.

Two of their children are adults, Malik and Jazmine. Both are the product of C.J. and Janine’s first marriage. Malik managed to go to college while preparing for fatherhood, as he now has a baby of his own. Jazmine is perhaps the smartest of the family, and also says the shadiest comments.

House of Payne season 11 part 2 trailer

Check out the midseason trailer for House of Payne season 11. You’ll notice that the trailer is combined with the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.

How to watch House of Payne season 11

House of Payne is now a BET Original series. Those wishing to watch new episodes of the show when they debut live will need a subscription to the BET network. In addition to being a channel on cable/satellite television, BET is also available on live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Episodes should become available to watch on demand via the BET Plus app and BET on-demand service.

Unfortunately, at this time we don’t have any official word as to when and where the new season will debut in the UK. Once we receive any release date news, we can pass along the update here.