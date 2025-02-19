Tyler Perry's Duplicity: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

At this point, Tyler Perry can seem like Marvel Studios, as he’s made a habit of releasing several new projects a year, and kicking off 2025 comes the new movie Tyler Perry's Duplicity. The suspenseful drama follows an attorney’s journey to discover the truth behind the murder of her best friend’s husband. However, the more she looks into the case, the more she realizes that there is more than meets the eye.

Here’s everything we know about Duplicity.

Duplicity premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20. Those interested in watching the movie will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity cast

Leading the way for the Duplicity cast are Kat Graham as Marley, Meagan Tandy as Fela, Tyler Lepley as Tony and RonReaco Lee. Graham previously starred in The Vampire Diaries and Love in the Villa, Tandy in Batwoman and Survivor’s Remorse, Lepley in P-Valley and Harlem and Lee in Mea Culpa and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity plot

Here’s a brief synopsis of the brand-new film that was written by Perry:

“In Duplicity, high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye). With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.”

Tyler Perry's Duplicity trailer

Check out this trailer for the film. Are you ready to tune in?

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry

Perry hardly needs an introduction as he’s one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood as a writer, producer, actor and director. He’s back in the director’s chair for Duplicity. Here is a list of his full-length feature credits.