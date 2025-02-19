Tyler Perry's Duplicity: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie
The multi-hyphenate returns with a suspenseful drama.
At this point, Tyler Perry can seem like Marvel Studios, as he’s made a habit of releasing several new projects a year, and kicking off 2025 comes the new movie Tyler Perry's Duplicity. The suspenseful drama follows an attorney’s journey to discover the truth behind the murder of her best friend’s husband. However, the more she looks into the case, the more she realizes that there is more than meets the eye.
Here’s everything we know about Duplicity.
Tyler Perry's Duplicity release date
Duplicity premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20. Those interested in watching the movie will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.
Tyler Perry's Duplicity cast
Leading the way for the Duplicity cast are Kat Graham as Marley, Meagan Tandy as Fela, Tyler Lepley as Tony and RonReaco Lee. Graham previously starred in The Vampire Diaries and Love in the Villa, Tandy in Batwoman and Survivor’s Remorse, Lepley in P-Valley and Harlem and Lee in Mea Culpa and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Tyler Perry's Duplicity plot
Here’s a brief synopsis of the brand-new film that was written by Perry:
“In Duplicity, high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye). With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.”
Tyler Perry's Duplicity trailer
Check out this trailer for the film. Are you ready to tune in?
Tyler Perry
Perry hardly needs an introduction as he’s one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood as a writer, producer, actor and director. He’s back in the director’s chair for Duplicity. Here is a list of his full-length feature credits.
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
- Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Meet the Browns (2008)
- The Family that Preys (2008)
- Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
- Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
- Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
- Good Deeds (2012)
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- A Madea Christmas (2013)
- The Singles Mom Club (2014)
- Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
- Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)
- Acrimony (2018)
- Nobody's Fool (2018)
- A Madea Family Reunion (2019)
- A Fall from Grace (2020)
- A Madea Homecoming (2022)
- A Jazzman's Blues (2022)
- Mea Culpa (2024)
- Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024)
- The Six Triple Eight (2024)
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
