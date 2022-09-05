Meet the Love in the Villa cast: who’s who in the Netflix rom-com

Who's in the cast of Love in the Villa?

Set in the romantic backdrop of Verona, the Netflix rom-com Love in the Villa sees Julie Hutton (Kat Graham) go on her dream vacation to Verona after a bad break up. However, she finds the villa is double-booked with a handsome Brit called Charlie.

She’s less than happy to share her vacation with the cynical man, but the strangers soon turn into star-crossed lovers when the pair fall in love.

Let's take a look at the main players to look out for in Love in the Villa...

Who's who in the Love in the Villa cast

Kat Graham as Julie Hutton

Kat Graham as Julie Hutton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kat Graham plays elementary school teacher Julie Hutton who is left devastated when her boyfriend, Brandon breaks up with her before her dream trip to Verona.

Despite her broken heart, she decides to jet off to Italy, but she’s stunned when she discovers that the villa she reserved is double-booked and is forced to share her getaway with a pessimistic, yet attractive British man.

Kat is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries and has appeared in The Parent Trap, 17 Again, The Roommate and many more.

Tom Hopper as Charlie Fletcher

Tom Hopper as Charlie. (Image credit: Riccardo Ghilardi/ Netflix)

Tom Hopper is Charlie Fletcher, who is the British stranger that also booked the villa at the same time as Julie.

They reluctantly agree to share ‘La Villa Romantica’ together, where Charlie is shown to be obnoxious and sarcastic, but Julie can’t deny his good looks and soon the pair start to develop feelings for each other, despite being irritated by each other’s presence in the beginning.

Tom is well known for playing Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy and has starred in Merlin, Black Sails and Game of Thrones.

Laura Hopper as Cassie

Laura Hopper, who is Tom Hopper’s wife in real life, plays Charlie’s fiancée, Cassie. She unexpectedly surprises Charlie on his trip, while his feelings grow towards Julie. Cassie is someone who lives the high life and looks down on others.

Laura has featured in The Marker, Black Sails, Cold and Love Hurts.

Raymond Ablack as Brandon

Raymond Ablack is Brandon, Julie’s partner of four years who breaks up with her. However, he flies to Verona to try and win Julie back.

Raymond has been in a number of projects including Ginny & Georgia, Maid, Degrassi and Acquainted amongst others.

Sean Amsing as Rob

Sean Amsing portrays Rob, Julie’s co-worker and close friend who she keeps in regular contact with while on holiday in Verona.

Sean has been in Love, Guaranteed, Bones, Children of the Gods and more.

Emilio Solfrizzi as Silvio D’Angelo

Emilio Solfrizzi plays Silvio D’Angelo, the owner of the villa who accidentally rents it out to Julie and Charlie at the same time.

Emilio has been in Selvaggi, Memories of Anne Frank, Love Bugs and many more.

Love in the Villa is available to watch on Netflix now.