Bad Monkey: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Vince Vaughn TV show

Summer TV is generally a time for game shows, reality TV and some cable/streaming shows to take center stage while our normal broadcast dramas are on hiatus. One contender to do that this year is Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn and hailing from Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence. And as the creator's two most recent hits have been, Bad Monkey is also going to be an Apple TV Plus original series.

Unlike his two predecessors though, Bad Monkey has Lawrence adapting a novel (yes, Ted Lasso was based on a commercial, but let's not compare that to a full-fledged book adaptation). Author Carl Hiaasen wrote Bad Monkey, which went on to become a New York Times bestselling title and a cult favorite. So many will be eagerly awaiting (or nervously awaiting) this adaptation, while for many it'll be their first foray into the story of Andrew Yancy.

Either way, here’s everything you need to know about Bad Monkey.

Apple TV has pegged Bad Monkey to premiere on Wednesday, August 14, with the first two episodes to be available immediately to watch. After that, each Wednesday will bring one new episode. With 10 total episodes, the show will run through October 9 on Apple TV Plus.

As Bad Monkey is an Apple TV Plus original series, you must subscribe to the streaming platform in order to watch. Apple TV Plus is available globally, with a starting monthly subscription price of $9.99/£8.99, plus an option for a seven-day free trial.

Bad Monkey cast

Vince Vaughn headlines Bad Monkey as Andrew Yancy, a former Miami Police officer turned health inspector in the Florida Keys. Vaughn is best known for his broad comedies like Swingers, Old School, Wedding Crashers and Couples Retreat. Though Vaughn recently starred in multiple episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his starring in a TV series is rare; the other biggest TV role in Vaughn's career was True Detective season 2.

Joining Vaughn in the cast is L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Returno), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn). Also, set to appear as guest stars in the series are John Ortiz (American Fiction), Zach Braff (Scrubs) and singer Charlotte Lawrence.

Bad Monkey plot

Here is the official synopsis for Bad Monkey, again, based on Carl Hiaasen’s best-selling novel:

"Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey."

Bad Monkey trailer

There is no trailer for Bad Monkey at this time, but Apple has released some first-look images from the series, which you can check out below.