Bad Monkey ending explained: what's in the trunk and who dies in the finale?

After ten episodes, the Apple TV Plus show Bad Monkey ends right back where it started, but a lot has transpired in the Vince Vaughn-led crime comedy series.

Bad Monkey is about a consistently-demoted Florida detective who thinks the mystery associated with a washed-up arm could be his ticket back into the big time. His journey takes him from the Florida Keys to Miami and eventually Andros, while he bumps up against a varied cast of side characters.

The final episode of Bad Monkey wraps up the main plot as well as plenty of smaller arcs (even ones for characters we've barely met!), concluding the series, but there's a lot to take in, in a small amount of time.

This Bad Monkey ending explainer will ensure that you didn't miss a beat, in case a second season of the show comes along. Of course, spoilers ensue, so here's how to watch Bad Monkey in case you're not caught up yet.

Bear in mind that we already knew the details about Nick's crime (faking his death to escape a criminal investigation, buying up land in Andros, and killing people who might be able to rat him out). So this ending explainer will focus on what's shown in the final episode, which is mainly about the characters.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

What happened to the Dragon Queen, Gracie? The Dragon Queen, or to give her her proper name Gracie, spent the latter half of Bad Monkey deciding whether she wanted to stay on Andros and practice Obeah, or run away to live her life. She decides the latter, but when a storm grounds all flights off Andros, she realizes that the former is the correct decision. However right at the beginning of the episode, she runs out into the storm in order to confront Eve Stripling... who pushes her onto a branch of a fallen tree, fatally impaling her in the process. As the Dragon Queen dies she visits people who've had an impact on her including her boyfriend Egg, her grandmother Ya-Ya, and the young girl who'll be the next Dragon Queen.

What happened to Nick Stripling? Nick Stripling had a pretty tough time of things: not only did he have to cut off his own arm, but an attack by Neville in a past episode left him paralyzed and mobility-scooter bound. While Nick wants him and Eve to escape to London, when they're trying to get to their boat before it departs, she realizes that he's more of a burden than a help. She pushes him into the ocean, which he's accepting of, and then he drowns in the sea. Later, his body washes up in the beach in Andros.

Does Eve get away? Eve manages to get onto her boat and drive away... until Yancy leaps into the sea to grab a rope that's trailing from the boat. However while being bashed about by the waves, Yancy remembers various characters telling him that he's not good at letting go, and so he ultimately decides to release the rope. Eve drives off into the sunset. It's not a happy ending for Eve, though. Some time later she's living in Europe, however she chokes on her food and falls from the roof of a countryside mansion. She eventually dies in the way that the Dragon Queen previously predicted.

Do Rosa and Yancy end up together? Over the preceding episode, Rosa and Yancy have a bump in the road of their relationship, and this doesn't change when Yancy grows as a person by letting go of the rope. In the Florida Keys Rosa visits Yancy, and lets him know that she needs some time to find herself. She says goodbye, which he modifies to a "goodbye for now".

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Where did Bonnie end up? Bonnie was undergoing some character growth by trying to take the consequences for her actions, and ended up in prison for arson. However the last episode shows that this didn't last long. After seducing one of the prison guards, Bonnie is smuggled out of jail. The last time we see her, she's enjoying some wine on a sunny beach somewhere. She calls Yancy for the last time, and he reads some of his book to her.

Does Neville stay on Andros? Neville, Dawnie and the monkey Driggs end up staying on Andros, after the former two find happiness together and the latter forgives Neville. Thanks to finding Nick's expensive watch, Neville even has the money to rebuild his shack on the beach in Andros, which he lets his partner and pet move into.

What about all the other characters? A montage near the end tells us what happened to a few more characters from the show:

The pilot K.J. Claspers ends up in Andros on a date with Rosa's sister Mel, a perfect match due to both having a penchant for non-stop talking.

Madeline and her boyfriend Pestov buy, and move into, the burned-up mansion next door to Yancy.

The low-level security guard Yancy and Rosa met whom dreamed of working for the FBI eventually ended up succeeding in this dream.

What's in the trunk? The last scene of Bad Monkey takes place just how the first did: on the beach outside Yancy's house, as he's visited by Rogelio who wants help with something in the trunk of his car. We don't find out what's in the trunk, but the contents aren't actually important. This scene is just to serve as a bookend with the first one, and to show that Yancy will continue with his capers. Some might be wondering whether this sets up a sequel series to Bad Monkey. While the creator of the TV show have mentioned a desire to adapt the book that followed up the Bad Monkey novel (written by Carl Hiaasen), called Razor Girl, there are no clear plans on whether this will happen. In addition Yancy doesn't begin Razor Girl by delivering something in a trunk, so the final scene is likely just a teasing reference to the first.