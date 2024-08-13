How to watch Bad Monkey: stream the Vince Vaughn crime comedy series online

A new anticipated crime series hitting streaming from Wednesday, August 14 is Bad Monkey, based on a 2013 book, and we'll help you figure out where and when to stream the show.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Wednesday, August 14

Episodes: 10 (2 at release)

Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials

Starring Vince Vaughn, Bad Monkey is about a restaurant inspector, who has a chance to reclaim some of his former cop glory when he stumbles upon a murder plot.

A large cast joins this murder mystery including Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rob Delaney, Natalie Martinez and John Ortiz.

So here's how to watch Bad Monkey including streaming options and when each episode will land.

How to watch Bad Monkey

You'll be able to watch Bad Monkey on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the crime show was created specifically for Apple's video streaming platform.

A monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus normally costs $9.99 in the US, £8.99 in the UK and $9.99 in Australia, and make sure not to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan as that's for soccer streaming.

You can find each episode's release date later in the article.

How to watch Bad Monkey for free

If you've not yet tested Apple TV Plus and think Bad Monkey might be the show to change that, you'll be glad to know that Apple offers free trials that let you browse its library (and watch its shows) for free.

You can use our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials in order to browse the full list of the free trials on offer. These are mostly for customers to other services, but some of them are open to anyone.

The trials vary in length from a single month to a year, and there will definitely be at least one you can try.

The first two episodes of Bad Monkey will hit Apple on Wednesday, August 14, and new ones will land weekly from then until October. Here's that full list: