Bad Monkey episode 2 recap: murder attempts and restaurant inspections

Floridian crime comedy Bad Monkey continues with its second episode, which debuted alongside the first onto Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, August 14, as part of the two-part premiere.

Starring Vince Vaughn, Bad Monkey is about a suspended cop in Florida who's meant to be lying low, but can't help but get involved in a case that's started when an arm is founded from a mystery male.

In the first episode of the show, we were introduced to the arm as well as the main characters in the show, and now the story really gets started in Bad Monkey episode 2.

So let's proceed with our Bad Monkey episode 2 recap, and spoilers ensue so make sure you've seen the episode or don't mind having it spoiled for you.

A lot happens leaving the house

(Image credit: Apple TV)

When Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) wakes up that morning, he receives good news from his lawyer: the husband of his girlfriend, who he pushed off a quay into the ocean, is dropping charges. Yancy can return to work.

As Yancy leaves his home, a viewing is taking place of the ugly house next door. It's interrupted when the viewers discover the bees that Yancy paid to have planted there, and run out screaming. As this goes on, Yancy talks to Caitlin (Charlotte Lawrence) on the phone, and she tells him that Eve already has a new boyfriend. They agree to meet later.

Also as Yancy leaves home, he notices a black van following him.

In the Bahamas, Eve Stripling (Meredith Hagner) complains to her new boyfriend, the property developer Christopher (Rob Delaney), about how Neville (Ronald Peet) is still living in his house on the beach. Christopher sends his henchman called Egg to deal with it. And sure enough, when Neville returns from fishing later, Egg has personally torn down Neville's home.

When Yancy visits the police sheriff, he finds out that he's not being reinstated... but put to work as a restaurant inspector. He can return to detective work when the smoke has cleared from his crime of passion.

The restaurant inspection

(Image credit: Apple)

Since Yancy seemingly doesn't get his car back now that he's back at work, he's picked up by his girlfriend Bonnie Witt (Michelle Monaghan) who tells him that she's leaving town that night for good. Yancy notices the van following him again and calls Rogelio (John Ortiz) to identify it if it's Eve's, but his ex-partner refuses.

Yancy gets out of Bonnie's vehicle early to walk, but the vehicle following him tries to drive at him, and he only survives by diving out of the way into a window.

He goes to the restaurant to do the inspection anyway, and finds the restaurant utterly grim, so he shuts it down. Dining there is the girlfriend of the skipper who was shot at the end of the first episode, and when she sees Yancy, she dashes away.

Neville visits the Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) to complain that the curse hasn't worked, and to doubt her abilities. She says that if he wants their curse to work immediately, it'll cost him more money. Then he goes to the local bar, only to find that it's being gentrified for the new resort. His bartender friend is fired, but then steals some money from the cashier's till.

Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez) goes for drinks after work with her sister, but can't stop thinking about the watch tan mark on the disembodied hand. Later that night she does more research into watches and finds one that matches; she calls Yancy to let him know about it, and that it costs $20,000, but he says he's no longer on the case.

In the office the next day, Yancy is trying to work out who owns the van that attacked him, and mentions to Rogelio that the skipper's girlfriend ran away the previous day. Then he tries to rent a new vehicle but is unsuccessful.

Yancy later meets Caitlin, who tells him about how Eve ratted on her drug problems to her father Nick. She also tells Yancy about Eve's new boyfriend, Christopher, and asks him to break into Eve's house while she's in the Bahamas. He refuses, stating that he's not allowed to get involved, and when he leaves Caitlin messages Eve to let her know that she's going to go to the insurance company to let them know that Eve killed Nick.

Bone shards in the drain

(Image credit: Apple)

Over in the Bahamas, Egg goes to Neville's bartender friend and attacks him for stealing the money from the bar. At the same time, Eve sees Caitlin's text and hurriedly travels to Miami. Neville also travels to Florida, and meets his sister to pick up his share of the money from the sale of the house.

Rosa goes to Eve's house to confront her on where the watch went, and finds that Yancy is there — he changed his mind on what Caitlin suggested. They investigate the house and find bone shards in the drain, which Rosa promises to examine.

We learn that Caitlin is involved with a huge church, and Eve visits her there. She tells Caitlin that she didn't sell the expensive wedding ring like the girl thought, and also that both of the women are beneficiaries of Nick's inheritance, not just her. Caitlin seems less angry at Eve already.

When Yancy gets home in the evening, a law enforcement officer from Oklahoma is waiting for him, looking for someone whose name Yancy doesn't recognize. However he does when he sees the picture: it's Bonnie, who's apparently been on the run for nine years since she assaulted a student when she was a teacher.

At the end of the episode, the Dragon Queen discusses the origin of her powers with her grandmother, and how Neville's curse is no longer just between him and Christopher but the entire cast of characters. This is proven when Yancy goes to a cafe to meet Rosa which turns out to be owned by Neville's sister — and he's there, deciding to help out to clear his head.