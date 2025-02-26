Fear Street: Prom Queen — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the R.L. Stine movie

R.L. Stine's chilling stories return to Netflix in a new movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Based on Stine's 1992 book, The Prom Queen, the latest installment of the Fear Street franchise is the first to be based on a specific book.

Netflix and R.L. Stine go hand in hand after a trio of movies launched a new franchise for the streamer. The trilogy — Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978 and Fear Street: 1666 — were a delight for Stine's fans and a great way to introduce the beloved books and characters to legions of new fans.

"We're back in Shadyside and the year is 1988,” director and co-writer Matt Palmer told Tudum. “With Senior Prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose. Think classic 80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more!"

Here's everything we know about Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Fear Street: Prom Queen releases globally on May 23, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

As a Netflix original series, you will need a subscription in order to watch the movie. There are several subscription options available with Netflix, as you can see below:

Fear Street: Prom Queen premise

Take a look at the synopsis for Fear Street: Prom Queen from Netflix:

"Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

Fear Street: Prom Queen cast

Fear Steet: Prom Queen features India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie, Avengers: Infinity War), Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt) and Katherine Waterson (The End We Start From, Perry Mason).

Fear Street: Prom Queen trailer

We don't have a full trailer for Fear Street: Prom Queen but there's a teaser to keep you on the edge of your seat until the trailer arrives. Take a look below!