Sandra Oh takes over in trailer for Netflix series ‘The Chair’

Sandra Oh is the “F***er in Charge” in the upcoming Netflix dramedy The Chair, which got a quick teaser trailer ahead of its Aug. 20 release date on the streaming service.

The Chair comes from Amanda Peet (The Whole Nine Yards, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip) and Annie Wyman, with the show serving as the first writing credits for either; Peet is making her debut as a producer for the show as well. The Chair takes place within a major university’s English department, where the first woman of color has been appointed to become the department’s chair.

Oh will star as the new chair, Ji-Yoon Kim. Joining her on campus will be Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, David Morse, Nana Mensah, Ron Crawford, Marcia DeBonis and Bob Balaban.

The teaser is brief (it lives up to the name), but it does a good job of establishing the locale, a bit of Oh’s character’s personality and the tone that we may expect from the series. Watch it below.

Sandra Oh has had a long and successful career on TV. She was one of the original stars on Grey’s Anatomy, earning five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress. More recently she starred in Killing Eve, for which she has received another two Emmy noms for acting, this time as Outstanding Lead. She also won a Golden Globes for both Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress for a TV drama since 1980. Could The Chair be another chance for her to net some trophies?

