Original ‘Cowboy Bebop’ anime coming to Netflix

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop premiering on Netflix in November has fans waiting with bated breath, but the streamer is helping to alleviate that wait by making the original Cowboy Bebop anime series available worldwide starting Oct. 21.

Netflix revealed the news on the Netflix Geekend account.

Bang… COWBOY BEBOP, the original anime series, is coming to Netflix worldwide on October 21 pic.twitter.com/BN3LF2XVSlOctober 12, 2021 See more

The original Cowboy Bebop anime was released in 1998 and depicted “the futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners,” per IMDb. Fans got to enjoy those adventures of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and the corgi Ein for 26 episodes, all of which will be available on Netflix. This will make the series more widely available to long-time fans and newbies alike, as before its Oct. 21 debut Cowboy Bebop was only available to rent online, watch through a Hulu premium subscription or on Tubi.

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is set to debut on the streaming service Nov. 19. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, with Mustafa Shakir playing Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Additional cast members include Alex Hassell (Vicious), Elena Satine (Julia), Blessing Mokgohla (Santiago) and Mason Alexander Park (Gren).

Cowboy Bebop is just one of many high-profile shows that Netflix has coming out in the last few months of 2021. Some recent releases have included miniseries Midnight Mass and Maid, as well as the debut of the final seasons of both On My Block and Dear White People. Coming down the pipe will be the return of some of Netflix’s most popular shows, including Cobra Kai, The Witcher and the second volume of Money Heist: Part 5. But can Cowboy Bebop, or any of these shows, be more popular than Squid Game has been for Netflix?

If you want to watch Cowboy Bebop, the original anime or live-action adaptation, on Netflix you’re going to need a Netflix subscription. The standard streaming subscription starts at $13.99 per month.