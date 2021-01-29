Netflix renews 'On My Block' for its fourth and final season

Today is a bittersweet moment for fans of the Netflix series On My Block. The series has been renewed for its fourth and final season. The third season finale jumped forward a bit into the future, and things did not seem like they were going well for the friend group at the core of the series. Fans were left with questions about what happened and what would happen moving forward. Now that the series has been renewed, hopefully, answers are soon on the way. Netflix has not set a date for the season premiere, but there will be 10-episodes in the final season.

On My Block is a coming of age series that follows four friends navigating their way through the rollercoaster ride of attending a high school set in the not yet gentrified side of the city of Freeridge. The show's beauty mixes usual adolescent concerns of family obligations, friendships, and romantic relationships while also tackling more challenging topics, including gang culture, death, and PTSD. There are also some outlandish situations in the show, like the hunt for a mysterious treasure.

The show was created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, who all executive produce alongside Jamie Dooner. Iungerich, who signed an overall deal with Netflix last year, also serves as showrunner. It stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias.

Unlike the 1980s-set wrestling comedy Glow, which did not get a final season due to COVID-19, On My Block now joins a long list of series that have been given final season orders from Netflix. Some of them include Chuck Lorre’s buddy comedy The Kominsky Method, Liz Feldman’s dark comedy Dead To Me, Chris Mundy’s money-laundering family drama Ozark, and Robia Rashid’s Atypical, which centers on a teenage boy with autism.