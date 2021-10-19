‘Cowboy Bebop’ trailer introduces viewers to the bantering, butt-kicking trio

Cowboy Bebop’s lead trio are on the job in the first official trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite anime series, but first, some noodles. John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir take center stage as Spike, Faye and Jet, respectively, in this fast-paced, unique first look at the series that will debut all 10 of its season 1 episodes on Nov. 19.

For the uninitiated, Cowboy Bebop follows three ragtag bounty hunters — Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine and Jet Black — as they chase down some of the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. The original anime series (now available to stream on Netflix in its entirety) debuted in 1998 and ran for 26 episodes. The live-action series is being shepherded by André Nemec (executive producer) and Christopher Yost (executive producer/writer).

Cho, Pineda and Shakir star as the main trio and are joined in the series by Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Blessing Mokgohla, Molly Moriarty, Lucy Currey, Mason Alexander Park and more.

Netflix had previously just shared the opening title credits for Cowboy Bebop, so this is the first time that fans are getting to see the main trio in action, however this isn’t likely to be actual footage from the series. The trailer is titled “The Lost Session,” and sees Spike, Faye and Jet taking on an unseen and unmentioned bounty. It is highly stylized, with the characters openly playing with screen divides to easily transition or interact with different scenes, or even as weapons, and it concludes by saying that “ten new sessions” will be available as of Nov. 19. It is still an effective trailer though, as you clearly get a sense of the characters and their dynamic, as well as a tease involving a mysterious figure briefly threatening Spike.

Check out the full teaser trailer for yourself below.

Cowboy Bebop is one of the new shows premiering on Netflix this fall. It is joining a lineup that will include Colin in Black and White and has already seen new shows/miniseries like Midnight Mass and Maid premiere. A number of popular Netflix shows are also returning over the next couple of months, including Cobra Kai, The Witcher, the final few episodes of Money Heist, Narcos: Mexico and, just premiering last week, the third season of You.

