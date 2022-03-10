Minx season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy

Minx season 1 is sure to cause a stir when it begins airing on HBO Max, as it showcases its version of 1970s feminism through the eyes of a woman who reluctantly runs an erotic magazine for other women.

As provocative as the concept may seem, would-be viewers should wait for Minx’s debut with eager anticipation knowing that Paul Feig has signed on as an executive producer of the series. Feig has directed films such as The Heat, Spy and perhaps most notably, Bridesmaids starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Given his experience working on successful women-led comedies, there are expectations that this new show will also be well-received by audiences.

Here’s everything we know about Minx season 1.

Minx season 1 will premiere with two episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17. The rest of the eight episodes of the season will be released in pairs on the streaming platform every Thursday that follows, airing the last two episodes on April 14.

The new comedy is part of what's new on HBO Max in March.

What is the Minx plot?

Minx is an HBO Max Original comedy that follows the struggles of a woman who wants to use her ambition and talent as a writer to change the publishing industry of the 1970s. Specifically, she wants to elevate how the industry represents women.

Unfortunately for her, her original pitch on how to enact that change doesn’t resonate with the gatekeepers of publishing. That’s when she opts into a partnership creating the first erotic magazine for women.

HBO Max describes the plot by saying:

"In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine."

Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond and Stephen Tobolowsky in Minx (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

Minx season 1 cast

Leading the cast of Minx season 1 is Ophelia Lovibond. While the name may not ring a bell for some, fans of Guardians of the Galaxy will remember Lovibond played the character Carina.

Another standout of the main cast is Jake Johnson. Television watchers will remember Johnson from the hit series New Girl, where he played bartender turned author Nick Miller. While Johnson initially signed onto Minx as a guess star , during the course of production, he was bumped up to be a main part of the cast. Filling out the rest of the show’s regulars are:

Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce

Jake Johnson as Doug

Idara Victor as Tina

Jessica Lowe as Bambi

Lennon Parham as Shelly

Michael Angarano as Glenn

Oscar Montoya as Richie

Some other familiar names who will appear in Minx (as recurring or one-time guest stars we're not sure yet) include Gillian Jacobs, Hope Davis, Stephen Tobolowsky and Amy Landecker.

Minx season 1 trailer

HBO Max has provided a first look at their racy new comedy Minx. It looks as if the series won’t be light on laughs or skin.

How to watch Minx season 1

Minx is an HBO Max Original series airing in the US. For anyone wanting to watch the show, you’ll need to be sure to sign up for HBO Max, which offers both an ad-supported and ad-free version. With a subscription, subscribers gain access to all HBO content, in addition to the HBO Max Originals programming and the platform’s library of TV shows and movies.

As of now, there is no official word when Minx will arrive in the UK. However, we will provide updates as that information becomes available.