Minx season 1 episode 4 review: Joyce crosses the line

Note: This post contains spoilers for Minx season 1 episode 4 "An Exciting New Chapter in the Annals of Erotica"

Minx magazine is about to hit newsstands and its launch is, as the title of the episode suggests, "An Exciting New Chapter in the Annals of Erotica." This missive also applies to Joyce's (Ophelia Lovibond) sex life, as she steps outside her comfort zone once more. However, she also has to deal with the consequences of this particular power imbalance.

Shane (Taylor Zakhar Perez) is being prepped for the press conference and the questions Joyce has prepared are unsurprisingly complex and wordy. His responses are much better with softballs focusing on topics like his star sign and turn-ons/offs. "A beautiful jar of nothing," is how Joyce describes their cover star and centerfold. Her know-it-all demeanor can veer toward grating, but in this episode is Joyce starts to embrace her sexuality and her overly judgmental comments are limited to her insistence the press conference is going to require an academic level insight.

One-on-one tutoring with Shane at Joyce's apartment is a bit of a bust when it comes to him remembering anything beyond the fact that feminism started with witches. Joyce instantly regrets mentioning the Salem Witch Trials and yet the mood remains flirty. Three bottles of wine help Joyce unwind and Shane is smitten with her. There is some fireman lifting thrown into the mix as they move to the bedroom and he doesn’t notice his centerfold photo taped above her record player from the second episode's solo exploration.

The following morning Joyce wakes up alone and is giddy she experienced her first one-night-stand. Richie (Oscar Montoya) hilariously guesses she can tick this one off her list because "girls like you always have a list." However, Shane has simply popped out for breakfast — perhaps they aren’t on the same no-strings page after all.

Doug (Jake Johnson) notes Joyce is "playing with fire" and his perceptive streak continues. One person who is missing from this post-dalliance conversation is Shelly (Lennon Parham); her absence is felt.

At lunch when Joyce plans on telling Shane it is a one-time thing, they end up in the bathroom hooking up once more. This is out of character for her (she doesn’t even like to use a public restroom for their intended purpose) and this brush with impulsivity puts her on a collision course when she needs focus. Mere moments before the packed press conference begins, Shane admits his feelings toward her. He might seem like a "beautiful jar of nothing" but he has fallen hard and Joyce has neglected to think of his autonomy.

The camera flashbulbs and faces staring back at Joyce coupled with Shane’s declaration cause her to lose sight of the goal, but she quickly recovers to sell this "intersection of feminism and erotica." Backstage she referenced Minx as being like "a whisper and a scream," which is a catchy tagline — better than Doug calling it "full of dongs and lady opinions." The questions directed at Shane are the basics, and when he gets perilously close to a public declaration about Joyce she asks for questions pertaining to the content of the magazine.

Michael Angarano in Minx (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

In a sea of faces, Joyce's ex-boyfriend Glenn (Michael Angarano) comes to the rescue with an inquiry about women who are interested in this publication who might also be intimidated by its contents. Considering how much of a jerk he was to Joyce in the pilot, his shifted opinion of this project was likely informed by the events with Mr. Ross in the second episode. When the exes agree to meet up for lunch, the energy between them is light and affectionate with a dash of humor. Hopefully, Glenn doesn’t make me regret these nice things I just said about him.

After Glenn makes his departure, Shane tells Joyce she "breaks his simple heart." Unfortunately for Joyce and Minx, Shane doesn’t want to be in her magazine anymore as he (rightly) feels used. Doug shows little sympathy for Joyce’s plight and reveals how much he has staked on this issue. It doesn’t matter what Shane wants as he signed a contract, and if they pull it then it will end Bottom Dollar. "Get okay with this or fix it," is Doug’s version of a pep talk.

Joyce goes to see Shane at work and lays it all out there about why she behaved with such disregard for his feelings. "I just wanted to feel good again," she explains, mentioning he is only the fourth guy she has slept with — and the first who isn’t a boyfriend. It is new waters, but she also knows this doesn’t excuse her behavior or reduce how used he feels. "You deserve to have a voice," is her parting words and she will kill the issue if that is what he wants.

Ophelia Lovibond and Taylor Zakhar Perez in Minx (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

Seeing Shane as more than something to take pleasure in is important and this apology is enough to bring him back into the fold. It also gives him the confidence to stand up to the workplace bullying he told Joyce about earlier in the episode.

The secondary plot of this episode focuses on Tina’s (Idara Victor) discovery that $50,000 is missing from the books. Minx has a legitimate accountant but his job is made harder by the condition of the receipts and claims he is given. This isn’t always the most above-board group of employees and it's pretty clear at least one person on the payroll murdered her aunt. While the Joyce thread is the main storyline, it is Doug’s relationship with Tina that begs to go deeper, as this is more than a secretary and her boss dynamic. Not suggesting anything untoward has occurred, but rather this is a partnership that would benefit from Tina having a better job title — hopefully, Doug pays her accordingly.

Tina has been skeptical about Doug’s choice to sink so much into Minx and she is concerned he borrowed from other areas of the business to bankroll a substantial number of copies. It is a huge gamble and one she should have been told about. Tina does give credit where it is due, telling Joyce "nice work" when the fresh of the presses stack of copies arrives.

This is another solid outing from HBO Max’s newest comedy.