‘History of the World, Part II’ variety series to unfold on Hulu

Mel Brook is finally delivering one of the sequels that he teased in one of his movies, as History of the World, Part II has received a green light from Hulu (we’ll just have to keep waiting for Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money). Variety was the first to report the news.

History of the World, Part II was not only inferred by the simple fact that Brooks’ 1981 film was called History of the World, Part I, but also because the film ends with a mock teaser trailer for what will be appearing in History of the World, Part II, including Hitler on ice, a Viking funeral and “Jews in space.” No details on whether any or all of these premises will be part of the Hulu series.

According to Variety, History of the World, Part II will be a variety series featuring eight episodes. Brooks will serve as a writer and executive producer on the show. Joining him in the writers’ room will be Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History,” Brooks told Variety.

In the first film, Brooks covered the Stone Age, Moses leading the Hebrews out of Egypt, Ancient Rome, the Spanish Inquisition (as a musical number) and the French Revolution. Brooks wrote, directed and starred in the movie, with Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman and Ron Carey also in the cast.

Brooks, who is currently 95, got his start in TV, writing for the 1950s sketch comedy series Your Show of Shows and creating Get Smart. He of course is also known for his films, including The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, High Anxiety, Spaceballs, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

There was no word on when History of the World, Part II may be released on Hulu, but Variety said that production was aiming for a spring 2022 start, so maybe by fall 2022.