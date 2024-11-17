Martin Scorsese's The Saints limited series premieres on FOX Nation today, November 17

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has explored religious history and Catholic tradition across several titles in his famed filmography, from The Last Temptation of Christ to Kundun and Silence. And now the filmmaker is digging even deeper into the subject matter with a new limited series, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, which premieres today, November 17, on FOX Nation.

One of America's greatest storytellers, Scorses will serve as a host, narrator and executive producer on the eight-part docudrama series, which powerfully recounts and recreates the "remarkable stories of eight men and women who risked everything to embody humanity’s most noble and complex trait — faith," per the official series description. "With each episode focusing on a singular saint, including Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, Maximilian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Moses the Black, Scorsese journeys over 2,000 years of history focusing on these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice."

Premiering in two parts, the first four episodes of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will roll out weekly, beginning on Sunday, November 17, with the final four installments to run in April and May 2025, spanning the Holy season. The premiere episode will focus on Joan of Arc, with Spanish-born actress Liah O'Prey portraying the devout French teen as she became a folk figure and military leader famous for her role in the siege of Orléans during the Hundred Years’ War.

In the initial announcement on the series, Scorsese said: “I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set. These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

You can stream Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints on the FOX Nation website or app; the latter is available on many streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon FireTV and Android TV.

Check out the official trailer for Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints above before tuning into the series premiere airing on FOX Nation tonight.