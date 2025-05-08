Silence is Golden: next episode, host, comics, premise, trailer and everything we know

Dermot O’Leary hosts Silence is Golden, the new comedy where the audience must fail to see the funny side.

Dermot O&#039;Leary promo shot for Silence is Golden
Dermot O'Leary hosts new U&Dave comedy show Silence is Golden. (Image credit: UKTV)

Hot on the heels of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK, comes another comedy show where the objective is for participants not to see the funny side - only this time it’s Joe Public being put to the test in U&Dave's Silence is Golden.

Here's everything we know...

Silence is Golden release date

Silence is Golden launched on Monday, May 5, 2025, and will continue to air on Mondays at 9 pm on U&Dave.

Silence is Golden: What are the rules?

The rules are simple. Silence is Golden is the comedy competition where a studio audience is given £250,000 to split among themselves - all they have to do in the next hour in order to keep it, is not say anything!

Who's the host?

Keeping a watchful eye in the studio is This Morning favourite Dermot O'Leary.

"I act as ringmaster," says Dermot. "It's my job to keep things moving, but the comedians are the spine of the show."

Who are the show's resident comedians and what is their role?

Popular stand-up comics Seann Walsh, Katherine Ryan and Fatiha El-Ghorri lead a backstage ‘green room’ of variety performers, who have one job: to make the crowd laugh.

"It's not just about making the audience laugh, it’s about getting any reaction out of them," explains Dermot.

"While it’s silent in the studio, the green room is raucous and like a carnival of all sorts. As well as comics, we have everyone from a man with joke daggers in his head to a drunk Father Christmas ready to try and crack the crowd. Sometimes they’d succeed but, other nights, those same gags wouldn't land at all, so Seann, Katherine and Fatiha would have to adapt the acts or try other tactics."

Such as? "Well," explains Dermot. "Katherine, for instance, might have to be really conniving and say: ‘OK, I know I'm not going to make all these people laugh but I can see that one person is starting to crack’, so she’ll chip away at just them.

"We had surprises featuring family members, too. One woman’s dad performed a Magic Mike routine - he gave it his all but his daughter was so mad! You want the comedians and performers to do well but you also want the audience to win some money."

How exactly are the behaviours of 70 people monitored? Do people cave easily?

Each audience member has a microphone on them, cameras pointed at them - and, to really catch them out, Joanne Brent, the senior adjudicator for Guinness World Records, is also on hand.

"Everyone starts off with the attitude ‘we’re a team’ but then I might ask: ‘Who wants to do a link to camera for 200 quid?’ and, inevitably, someone will put their hand up," reveals Dermot. "One person cost the audience £10,000 because he wanted to receive a video message of Robbie Williams singing Angels!"

Silence is Golden audience member performing on stage with the cast of Magic Mike

Crowd-pleasers..? One audience member is roped into performing with Magic Mike. (Image credit: U&Dave)

Silence is Golden trailer

The trailer is here and it sees Dermot put to the test as he is tasked with the show's resident funny people trying to make him laugh.

How did he do? Take a look below...

U&Dave - Trailer - Silence is Golden (1) - YouTube U&Dave - Trailer - Silence is Golden (1) - YouTube
Watch On

Silence is Golden continues Mondays at 9pm on U&Dave.

Victoria Wilson
Victoria Wilson
Feature Writer for What's on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and WhatToWatch.com

With over 20 years' experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What's on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it's got a shiny floor, she's all over it! When she's not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is! 

