LOL: Last One Laughing UK — host, format, comedians and everything we know

LOL: Last One Laughing UK sees ten comedians try and resist the urge to laugh!

LOL: Last One Laughing UK sees comedian and host Jimmy Carr challenging ten of the UK's top comedians to spend time together in a room and refrain from laughing!

Across its six episodes the Amazon Prime Video series will see 10 familiar comedy personalities brought together to make each other laugh using every tool in the box, all without cracking a smile themselves.

The show is already a huge hit around the world and the UK version will follow the format of the original Japanese comedy series, which has since been adapted for a number of other countries, including Ireland, Australia, France, Germany and Canada.

Here we tell you everything you need to know including the comedian lineup, special guests and format...

The show is expected to air on Amazon Prime Video in early 2025. We will update you here when we know more.

LOL: Last One Laughing UK — how it works

Ten of Britain’s funniest comics must spend the day together without so much as a titter. The rules are simple: laugh and you’re out.

Over the course of the series, they will use every ounce of their comedic talents to try and break their opponents - without cracking up themselves.

And it’s not just their rivals they need to watch out for. The series is packed with comedy cameos, format twists and surprises designed to lure laughs from both the players and viewers.

The last comedian to crack and break into a smile or giggle will be crowned the inaugural winner of Last One Laughing UK.

Who can keep the straightest face for longest?

Who are the comedians taking part in LOL: Last One Laughing UK?

There is a fabulous line up of top comedy talent - Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Richard Ayoade, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson and Harriet Kemsley are all taking part.

Meanwhile Jimmy Carr is on hosting duties along with special guest, comedian Rosin Conaty as his partner who will be keeping a watchful eye on proceedings.

Jimmy and Rosin will be in a side room adjacent to the main room watching all the action on a screen.

Anyone caught laughing will be ejected from the main room and sent to join Jimmy and Rosin.

Where else in the world is the show popular?

Last One Laughing UK is the adaptation of the successful Amazon Original series from Japan entitled Documental, created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto.

The fan-favourite Last One Laughing format became the most-watched title of all time on Prime Video in France, Germany and Italy, and had hugely successful local versions in over 20 territories.

In 2023 LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland was launched with Graham Norton at the helm.

Other celebrity hosts across the world include Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael "Bully" Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia) and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Graham Norton was the host of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Jimmy Carr on hosting LOL: Last One Laughing UK

Jimmy Carr says, “I’m thrilled to be making Last One Laughing UK with Prime Video. It’s sure to deliver and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours. Usually when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh - but not in this series. The last one laughing wins. It’s a great format and it’s been a huge hit around the world. I can’t wait to see who cracks up first.”

Is there a trailer for LOL: Last One Laughing UK?

Not yet, but do check back here as we will be sure to update with the trailer when it is available.

What To Watch will also be sharing our interviews with all the comedians taking part nearer the transmission date.