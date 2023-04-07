LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland — how it works and all about the comedy series hosted by Graham Norton

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland sees comedian and presenter Graham Norton go back to his comic roots to host the Irish version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing, which pits top comedic talents against each other in a showdown where anything can happen!

Across its six episodes the Amazon Prime Video series will see 10 of Ireland’s ‘most sought-after comedy stars’ brought together to make each other laugh using every tool in the box, without cracking a smile themselves. The show will follow the format of the original Japanese comedy series, which has since been adapted for a number of other countries, including Australia, France, Germany and Canada.

Graham Norton, who also hosts Queen Of The Universe and wrote the ITV drama Holding, says: "I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years. I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going!"

So here’s everything you need to know about Prime Video's LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland…

The six-part comedy LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland will start filming in Dublin in spring 2023, and will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide some time in 2024. We will update here as soon as we learn an exact release date.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland — how it works

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland sees award-winning presenter and Eurovision star Graham Norton oversees proceedings, as 10 of Ireland’s leading comedy stars try to make each other laugh without collapsing into hysterics themselves. As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors to become the ‘last one laughing’ will be crowned winner. Look out for some hilarious celebrity cameos, too!

Graham Norton oversees the rib-tickling challenges in LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland. (Image credit: BBC)

Who are the comedians taking part in LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland?

Details of the comedians taking part in LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland have not yet been released by Prime Video but as soon as we hear we'll post the information here.

Behind the scenes and more about LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

Alongside Graham Norton as host of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, David Noble (Gogglebox Ireland) is the series producer, with Darren Smith (Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland’s Got Talent, Ireland’s Fittest Family) and Mairéad Whelan (Ireland’s Fittest Family, Big Year in Big School) as executive producers.

Is there a trailer for LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland?

There's no trailer for LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland just yet. But we’ll post it here as soon as one lands. In the meantime take a look at LOL: Last One Laughing Australia from 2021 to give you a flavour of what to expect....