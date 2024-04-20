EXCLUSIVE interview: 'Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer was validating,' says singer Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas blew the judges away with her voice on Britain's Got Talent

Christmas literally came early for one act on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night - as an aspiring West End star received Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer.

As the popular talent show returned to ITV1 for its 17th series, singer Sydnie Christmas - yes, that is her real name - was among those to take to the stage at The London Palladium to audition for the show's judges Amanda, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell.

Sydnie composes herself ahead of her epic performance. (Image credit: ITV1)

Having already won them over with her charming, likeable and funny personality, Sydnie, 28, from London, then had them in awe with her powerhouse yet heartfelt rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Not only did the singer receive a standing ovation from the crowd - but Amanda loved Sydnie's performance so much, she hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Sydnie straight through to the live semi-finals of the competition, later in the series.

Recalling the moment Amanda struck gold, Sydnie said:

"It doesn't seem like it happened because it happened so quick," she exclusively told What To Watch. "One minute, the judges are talking to me, and I was just trying to concentrate on what they were saying, then the next minute, this big, loud noise went off and I realised what had happened. I was in total shock - but happy shock.

"I've been trying to get into the industry for a very long time. I wanted to do BGT just to give it a go and do a good job, so I could walk off stage knowing I'd done all right. I couldn't believe I got a yes - I never get a yes! - and I certainly didn't expect to get the Golden Buzzer. Stuff like that doesn't happen to Syd! It was very validating.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sydnie won over the judges and the crowd with her incredible voice and likeable personality. (Image credit: ITV1)

Having to keep her triumph a secret until the show aired on ITV1, Sydnie admitted using BGT's trademark gold confetti to cheekily hint to her friends about her achievement...

"I sent my close friends a picture of this pile of confetti in the middle of the room," she said. "And they'd be like, 'What on earth is that?' Most of my friends didn't know I was going on BGT; I kept it secret because, to me, it was another audition. I'm still overwhelmed and I just feel very lucky."

Sydnie is keeping her plans for the BGT live shows under wraps - and hasn't dared to think about winning.

'I'm someone that's very present,' she said. 'I don't tend to think beyond the day after tomorrow. As the song says: 'It IS only a day away'... if you'll excuse the pun! I just take every day for what it is and want to do a good job.'

(Image credit: ITV / Thames / Syco)

Britain's Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.