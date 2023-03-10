Will there be more episodes of Luther?

Luther's getting his first feature-length film, but will we see a season 6?

Luther is heading back to our screens for a new Netflix movie, with fans everywhere excited about the return of the disgraced detective.

We know that Luther: The Fallen Sun takes place shortly after the events of Luther season 5, which aired in 2019, and saw him being arrested after years of skirting the law to solve crimes.

It was a dramatic finale for sure, but the new movie will pick up where we left off, with John Luther (Idris Elba) behind bars. He's not in there for long though and plans to break out so he can finish the job.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the movie's release, it's no surprise many are wondering if a full season is on the cards, with Luther being one of the BBC's most popular crime shows.

So will there be a Luther season 6? Here's what we know so far...

Will there be a 6th series of Luther?

Sadly, we can rule out the possibility of Luther season 6 as the creator has confirmed they won't be making more episodes of the crime drama.

Neil Cross told Adelaide Now (via Daily Mail) that they didn't want to "keep churning [episodes] out like sausages", adding: " There is not going to be a season 6 — definitively no season 6."

At the time though, he teased the now-confirmed movie, adding: "I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in and of itself. We want to make more Luther. We’re going to make more Luther."

So there we have it, unfortunately, there won't be another full season, but fans still have Luther: The Fallen Sun to look forward to which will hopefully be a satisfying end to the much-loved story.

In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), Idris Elba shared his excitement and said: "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

How to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Luther: The Fallen Sun will have a limited theatrical release for those wanting to see it on the big screen. Curzon, Everyman and Showcase are among those showing the movie, and you can search for tickets here.

However, the best way you can watch Luther: The Fallen Sun is with a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for subscribers to choose from, which you can view below.

The Luther TV series is available on demand via BBC iPlayer in the UK and Hulu in the US.

Luther: The Fallen Sun was released on Netflix globally on Friday, March 10.