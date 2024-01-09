How to watch Criminal Record: stream the new Peter Capaldi crime thriller online

The latest police procedural crime thriller to hit our screens arrives on Wednesday, January 10 when Criminal Record debuts; this British crime drama stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as two detectives who go head-to-head.

When an anonymous call restarts an investigation that was seemingly solved June Lenker (Jumbo) realizes that the man arrested for the crime could well be innocent. This leads her to Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi), the officer who put the man behind bars, who could be trying to protect something big.

For fans of British police procedural dramas, this could be the next big thing, starring some big British talent.

So here's how to watch Criminal Record, so that you can enjoy it.

How to watch Criminal Record

You'll be able to watch Criminal Record using the streaming service Apple TV Plus. The show won't be on broadcast TV, and you'll have to sign up to the platform to watch it.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, but we always recommend checking out the Apple TV Plus free trials before you sign up. There are a few handy ways to get a free month (or several) that will let you test out the service before you put down money for it.

You can watch Apple TV Plus from your computer, smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. If you've got a streaming dongle or box that offers the Apple TV Plus app, you'll be able to use a normal TV too.

The first two episodes of Criminal Record release at the same time on Wednesday, January 10, and subsequent episodes release weekly until all eight are out. Here's that full schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, 10 January

Episode 2 — Wednesday, 10 January

Episode 3 — Wednesday, 17 January

Episode 4 — Wednesday, 24 January

Episode 5 — Wednesday, 31 January

Episode 6 — Wednesday, 7 February

Episode 7 — Wednesday, 14 February

Episode 8 — Wednesday, 21 February

So if you'd like to watch all of Criminal Record in one go, you'll have to wait until the end of February to do so.