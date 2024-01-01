How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office online or on TV
Toby Jones stars in this tale of a devastating miscarriage of justice.
A scandal involving one of the UK's biggest institutions and more than 500 people wrongly accused of defrauding it is brought to the small screen for a powerful drama that sets the record straight. With a brilliant cast including BAFTA Television Award winners Toby Jones (Detectorists) and Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult), Mr Bates vs The Post Office comprises four emotional episodes that kick off on January 1.
You can watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.
Time: 9 pm UK/4 pm ET/1 pm PT/8 am AEDT (Jan 2)
UK: ITVX (free)
US: TBA
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
After the Post Office introduced its expensive new Horizon IT system at the start of the century, sub postmasters and postmistresses up and down the UK began to be accused of causing financial discrepancies that suggested large sums of money were being lost or stolen.
Fired, humiliated and criminalized for their apparent involvement, 555 of the prosecuted personnel came together under the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance to try and clear their name, taking the complaint to the highest courts in the land.
Jo Hamilton (Dolan), Lee Castleton (Will Mellor), Michael Rudkin, (Shaun Dooley), Saman Kaur (Krupa Pattani) and the eponymous Alan Bates (Jones) are all among the accused who have to fight hammer and tong against a formidable foe owned by British government itself.
Penned by Gwyneth Hughes (The Girl) and directed by James Strong (Vigil), some critics are already touting this as a shoe-in for BAFTA Television Award nominations and a place on 2024's best TV shows of the year lists, such is the power of the story telling and quality of the performances from the ensemble cast.
Here's how to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office online and for free. Continue reading for all the information you'll need to stream all four episodes, no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office in the UK for free
Mr Bates vs The Post Office will be broadcast on ITV1 in the UK at 9 pm for four consecutive nights starting on New Year's Day 2024. The final episode will be Thursday, January 4.
Each hour-long episode will also be available to stream for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX.
ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices.
If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.
Can I watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office in the US?
At the time of writing it has not been confirmed whether the very British story of Mr. Bates vs The Post Office will be streamed across the Atlantic.
So if you're in the US but are interested in checking out the show, we can only suggest that you use a VPN as described below to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office from anywhere with a VPN
You can watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
What is the Mr. Bates vs The Post Office release date?
Mr. Bates vs The Post Office starts on Monday, January 1, in the UK at 9 pm on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. Three further episodes will follow at the same time on the following consecutive days, ending Thursday.
No international broadcast dates have yet been announced.
All you need to know about Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Mr. Bates vs The Post Office trailer
What is the cast for Mr. Bates vs The Post Office?
- Toby Jones as Alan Bates
- Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne Sercombe
- Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton
- Will Mellor as Lee Castleton
- Amy Nuttall as Lisa Castleton
- Katherine Kelly as Angela Van den Bogerd
- Lia Williams as Paula Vennells
- Alex Jennings as James Arbuthnot
- Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford
- Clare Calbraith as Gina Griffiths
- Shaun Dooley as Michael Rudkin
- Krupa Pattani as Saman Kaur
- Amit Shah as Jasgun Singh
- Lesley Nicol as Pam Stubbs
- Pip Torrens as Mr Justice Fraser
- Isobel Middleton as Kay Linnell
- Colin Tierney as Martin Griffiths
- Ifan Huw Dafydd as Noel Thomas
- John Hollingworth as James Hartley
- Adam James as Patrick Green QC
What was the British Post Office scandal?
Described as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, hundreds of innocent subpostmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system.
Many of the wronged workers were prosecuted, some were imprisoned for crimes they never committed, and their lives were irreparably damaged by the scandal.
It took years for the accused to fight their case and eventually see their convictions overturned. A group legal action was eventually awarded £57.75 million in compensation.
Who is the real Mr. Bates?
Alan Bates was one of the subpostmasters caught up in the British Post Office scandal.
The show's screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes describes Bates as "an unassuming bloke who ran an unassuming post office in the seaside resort of Llandudno... extraordinary, indomitable, a true British hero".
Having originally reported errors with the Post Office's new Horizon IT system, he subsequently had his contract revoked resulting in him and his partner Suzanne losing their £65,000 investment.
He then became one of the co-founders of and driving forces behind the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance.
He said of Mr Bates vs The Post Office: "Over the years a lot of words have been written about how lives have been wrecked by an out of control government organisation, however they have never come close to expressing the true horrors that have been inflicted on people. I think this drama is the first time anything has come close to getting across the suffering many of the victims have had to cope with."
