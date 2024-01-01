How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office online or on TV

A scandal involving one of the UK's biggest institutions and more than 500 people wrongly accused of defrauding it is brought to the small screen for a powerful drama that sets the record straight. With a brilliant cast including BAFTA Television Award winners Toby Jones (Detectorists) and Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult), Mr Bates vs The Post Office comprises four emotional episodes that kick off on January 1.

You can watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

After the Post Office introduced its expensive new Horizon IT system at the start of the century, sub postmasters and postmistresses up and down the UK began to be accused of causing financial discrepancies that suggested large sums of money were being lost or stolen.

Fired, humiliated and criminalized for their apparent involvement, 555 of the prosecuted personnel came together under the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance to try and clear their name, taking the complaint to the highest courts in the land.

Jo Hamilton (Dolan), Lee Castleton (Will Mellor), Michael Rudkin, (Shaun Dooley), Saman Kaur (Krupa Pattani) and the eponymous Alan Bates (Jones) are all among the accused who have to fight hammer and tong against a formidable foe owned by British government itself.

Penned by Gwyneth Hughes (The Girl) and directed by James Strong (Vigil), some critics are already touting this as a shoe-in for BAFTA Television Award nominations and a place on 2024's best TV shows of the year lists, such is the power of the story telling and quality of the performances from the ensemble cast.

Here's how to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office online and for free. Continue reading for all the information you'll need to stream all four episodes, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office in the UK for free

Mr Bates vs The Post Office will be broadcast on ITV1 in the UK at 9 pm for four consecutive nights starting on New Year's Day 2024. The final episode will be Thursday, January 4. Each hour-long episode will also be available to stream for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below.

Can I watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office in the US?

At the time of writing it has not been confirmed whether the very British story of Mr. Bates vs The Post Office will be streamed across the Atlantic.

So if you're in the US but are interested in checking out the show, we can only suggest that you use a VPN as described below to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Mr. Bates vs The Post Office on ITVX by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

Mr. Bates vs The Post Office starts on Monday, January 1, in the UK at 9 pm on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX. Three further episodes will follow at the same time on the following consecutive days, ending Thursday.

No international broadcast dates have yet been announced.

All you need to know about Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Mr. Bates vs The Post Office trailer

What is the cast for Mr. Bates vs The Post Office? Toby Jones as Alan Bates

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne Sercombe

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton

Will Mellor as Lee Castleton

Amy Nuttall as Lisa Castleton

Katherine Kelly as Angela Van den Bogerd

Lia Williams as Paula Vennells

Alex Jennings as James Arbuthnot

Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford

Clare Calbraith as Gina Griffiths

Shaun Dooley as Michael Rudkin

Krupa Pattani as Saman Kaur

Amit Shah as Jasgun Singh

Lesley Nicol as Pam Stubbs

Pip Torrens as Mr Justice Fraser

Isobel Middleton as Kay Linnell

Colin Tierney as Martin Griffiths

Clare Calbraith as Gina Griffiths

Ifan Huw Dafydd as Noel Thomas

John Hollingworth as James Hartley

Adam James as Patrick Green QC

What was the British Post Office scandal? Described as one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history, hundreds of innocent subpostmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system. Many of the wronged workers were prosecuted, some were imprisoned for crimes they never committed, and their lives were irreparably damaged by the scandal. It took years for the accused to fight their case and eventually see their convictions overturned. A group legal action was eventually awarded £57.75 million in compensation.