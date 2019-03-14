Best answer: Yes it does for limited events; primarily sports. Fubo has a schedule of upcoming events on its website. However, 4K programming is still to be in beta and only works on certain devices.

Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

4K > 1080p > 720p > SD

4K has become a more common TV feature. 4K and HDR-compatible displays can be found in almost every budget. This helps put 4K content in high demand, but unfortunately, it isn't available on every streaming service.

4K has replaced the HD resolution standards, including 1080p and 720p, as the top standard on most TVs sold now. 4K refers to display resolutions of either 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 pixels and produces visuals with exceptional detail. 4K is often paired with HDR, or High Dynamic Range, which gives those detailed visuals increased color options and contrasts.

If you're in the market for a new TV or streaming device, you should make sure it's ready for 4K and HDR. If your setup is ready, all you need is 4K content.

Fubo TV is a live streaming service that focuses on sports, but also has a wide variety of entertainment channels in both of its package options. Sports events, like the World Cup, have been a big part of the early events made available live and in 4K. Does that make this service a perfect pair for your 4K HDR media setup? Does Fubo TV stream in 4K?

Fubo TV does 4K HDR

Yes, Fubo TV does offer 4K HDR streaming content. Currently, it offers a limited amount of 4K, and these are primarily live sports events. Fubo makes it easy to find out what content will be in 4K or HDR by providing a schedule which is updated regularly.

Fubo TV has been providing 4K streaming broadcasts of the biggest and most popular sports available. Fubo will be streaming NFL games in 4K as well as NCAA College Football games in 4K as well. They have had MLB games in 4K this season, and will also broadcast games from the MLB Postseason in 4K too. Toss in 4K coverage of the English Premier League, the Women's World Cup , NASCAR races and College Basketball , and Fubo has a robust 4K schedule all year long.

Fubo TV 4K service is still considered to be in beta, or testing mode, by the company. This means that they may not have found or fixed all the bugs yet, and the experience could be rough at times. That shouldn't scare you away from trying it out if you are ready. Now all you need is compatible hardware.

How to watch 4K HDR on Fubo TV

Fubo TV supports 4K and the HDR10 standard on specific hardware. The events will appear in the guide with a 4K or HDR10 badge, and you will only be able to tune in if you meet their requirements. You'll need a high bandwidth data connection (Fubo suggests 40Mbps or better). You also will need a compatible display and cables. Finally, you will need one of the following streaming hardware options, running the latest version of the Fubo app.

Apple TV

Chromecast Ultra

Fire TV 4K

Fire TV Cube

Roku Premiere or Premiere +

Roku TV 4K

Roku Ultra

Android TV, including NVIDIA Shield, Xiaomi Mi Box, Sony TVs and others

A computer with a 4K display running in the latest Internet Explorer or Safari.

Specific Android Devices with compatible HDR10 displays

Once you have everything set up, you're ready to stream the best visuals any live stream has to offer currently. Whether it is football or futbol, your next big game is sure to look spectacular!