How to sign up for YouTube TV

If there's one thing Google and YouTube are good at, it's the setup process. And so signing up for YouTube TV is as easy as having a Google account. And that's important, really, because you're going to need a Google Account if you want to use YouTube TV.

So if you don't already have one, you can sign up for a Google Account here .

With that taken care of, head on over to the YouTube TV website . Then hit the "Try it now" button.

You'll then select the Google account you'll be using, and confirm your local viewing area.

Next you'll have the option to select (or not) any of the add-on channels offered through YouTube TV. And finally, you'll need to enter your payment information, if it's not already on file with Google.

It's worth a reminder, though, that you get a free seven-day trial with YouTube TV. (The add-on channels each has a free seven-day trial as well.) After that, you'll be charged monthly. And you can cancel at anytime without penalty, because there are no contract lock-ins.