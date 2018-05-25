How to sign up for DirecTV Now

You've done your research. You've weeded through all of the streaming apps you could find and finally decided that DirecTV Now is the right choice for you. So now what?

Signing up for DirecTV Now will only take you a few minutes — just have your payment method of choice on-hand, and it helps to know what channel package you plan to roll with before you get going.

Head to DirecTVNow.com and click any of the Start Your Free Trial Now buttons. Or — and we'll make this super easy for you — just click this link .

Choose your favorite package from the available list (more on those here).

Scroll down and choose any premium channel options you want to add to your plan. Then click Continue.

Create your AT&T Access ID & Password (This part may seem weird, but DirecTV Now is an AT&T product, so the two are somewhat tied together. Also, if you're an AT&T customer, you can get discounts on your DirecTV Now service and free HBO!)

Enter all of your details to complete the process, then accept the terms & conditions.

Once you're done, you'll have instant access to DirecTV Now on any of your compatible devices.

Stream away!