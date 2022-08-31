The Son: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Hugh Jackman movie

Hugh Jackman has some family problems in the upcoming drama The Son. The 2022 movie, which hails from the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind 2020’s The Father, is a star-studded affair that has early hopes of being a serious awards contender at the end of the year.

Here is everything that we know about The Son, from when it is coming out to its cast to the first footage available from the movie.

The Son is set for a release on November 11 in New York and Los Angeles. The launch in the two major US cities gets the ball rolling for the movie, with expansion to additional markets in the US and outside of it, including the UK, expected later, though a time frame for expansion hasn’t been shared to date.

Before its limited release, The Son is premiering at numerous fall festivals, including the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

What is the plot of The Son?

Here is the official synopsis for The Son from Sony Pictures Classics:

"A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth's new son and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present."

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton co-wrote the screenplay, based on Zeller’s own stage play of the same name.

Who is in The Son cast?

Hugh Jackman stars in The Son as Peter. The Australian actor is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, but he has hung up his adamantium claws. While playing a superhero has made up a lot of Jackman’s time on screen, he has also starred in movies like The Prestige, Les Miserables (for which he received an Oscar nomination), Prisoners and, most recently, Reminiscence.

The leading ladies for The Son are Laura Dern as Peter’s ex-wife, Kate, and Vanessa Kirby as his new partner, Beth. Dern is an Oscar-winner for 2019’s Marriage Story, but she is also well-known for Big Little Lies, Enlightened and Jurassic Park, reprising her iconic role of Ellie Sattler in the latter with 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion. Kirby meanwhile, is fresh off an Oscar nomination for 2020’s Pieces of a Woman, but is probably best known for her roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and playing Princess Margaret in the first few seasons of The Crown.

The titular son in the movie is being played by relative newcomer Zen McGrath. The young actor’s credits include the 2014 movie Aloft, the TV miniseries Dig, Red Dog: True Blue and the TV series Utopia.

The final big piece of The Son cast is Anthony Hopkins, reuniting with Zeller after winning an Oscar for Best Actor in their previous movie, The Father. Hopkins is of course a screen legend, famous for roles in The Silence of the Lambs, MCU’s Thor movies and Westworld, but he continues to work for a seventh decade on screen, with another 2022 movie, Armageddon Time, on his plate.

Is there a The Son trailer?

The first teaser for The Son is now available. It sets the stage for the complex family dynamics at play, with a particular focus on the performances from Jackman and Dern. Watch it below.

The Son director Florian Zeller

Florian Zeller is relatively new to most movie fans, but his entrance onto the scene was a massive statement of his talent.

Zeller has a background in the theater and in writing some French big screen and TV movies, but prior to The Son his lone feature directing credit was for 2020’s The Father (he is also credited with an episode of the French TV docuseries Empreintes).

The Father, which you can watch on Starz or with a Starz premium subscription on streaming services like Hulu or Prime Video, was one of the best reviewed movies of 2020 and was nominated for six Oscars, winning two — one for the previously mentioned Anthony Hopkins and another for Best Adapted Screenplay for Zeller and Hampton.