Only Murders in the Building season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

The ending to the first season of Only Murders in the Building left fans shocked and eager for season 2. Thankfully, the wait isn’t going to be too long, as the murder-mystery/comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is back on the case this summer.

A breakout hit, and one of What to Watch’s favorite TV shows of 2021, Only Murders in the Building was given a second season just a few weeks into its run. Hulu also announced that its premiere was the most-watched the streamer had for an original comedy and that it became the most-watched comedy across all streaming titles ever on the platform (at the time).

Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 2.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 will premiere on June 28 on Hulu in the US. For UK audiences, the show will once again air on Disney Plus, and all indications are that new episodes will be available starting June 28 as well.

The first season of Only Murders in the Building debuted its first two episodes simultaneously before releasing a single new episode a week through its finale. There’s been no indication if the June 28 premiere will feature more than one episode, but expect that the show will stick with the weekly release format.

Only Murders in the Building season 1 recap

SPOILERS AHEAD if you are not caught up with Only Murders in the Building season 1. You’ve been warned.

Only Murders in the Building takes place in a luxury apartment complex on the Upper West Side of New York City, the Arconia. Three true-crime enthusiasts — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) — bond over their obsession and own personal theories of a recent podcast they are listening to when their building has a fire alarm. Or at least what they think is a fire alarm.

When they return to the building they discover that there has been a murder, a young man named Tim Kono, who they all happened to share an elevator with earlier that day. These amateur sleuths sense that something is afoot, and decide to take on the case themselves and start their own true crime podcast.

We soon learn more about Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s back story. Charles is a former TV star, who famously played a TV detective; Oliver is a former Broadway producer down to his last dollar; Mabel actually was friends with Tim Kono, but they had a falling out years ago when one of their friends died falling off the roof of the building.

While the trio initially stumble with their investigation — they believe that singer Sting, who lives in the apartment building, could be a suspect — they are able to find bits and pieces that soon attract others into their orbit, including Jan (Amy Ryan), a professional oboe player and love interest for Charles; Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), another of Mabel’s old friends, recently released from jail after being blamed for their friend’s death; some other true-crime fans who latch onto their podcast; and Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), who ends up sponsoring the podcast. Conversely, they draw the ire of some of their fellow residents, most notably Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) and Uma (Jackie Hoffman), as well as Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

(Image credit: Hulu)

As they dig deeper, they manage to get off the Sting theory, but their next lead suspect is Teddy Dimas. Pursuing this thread, it is revealed that Teddy runs a black market jewelry operation and that it was actually Teddy’s son, Theo (James Caverly), that killed Mabel’s friend. Tim Kono saw it but Teddy threatened him, and Mabel, if he said anything. Tim appeared to be on to Teddy’s racket before his death. Putting these pieces together and sharing them with Detective Williams leads to the arrest of Teddy Dimas and his son.

Though they think they’ve solved the case, Detective Williams informs them that she now has video footage of Dimas outside the building when the murder happened, meaning they couldn’t have been the killers. When Mabel and Oliver find an oboe cleaner among the things they grabbed from Tim’s apartment, they realize Jan must be the killer. Feeling like the trio is on to her, Jan attempts to kill Charles and the others, but is thwarted and arrested.

The three only get to celebrate their first successful case for a bit, though. Charles and Oliver soon find Mabel in her apartment bloodied and in front of a dead body — Bunny. She tells them it isn’t what it looks like, but all three are arrested and have become the lead suspects in a brand new murder case.

What to Watch has in-depth recaps for Only Murders in the Building season 1 as well.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 plot

The second season will revolve around Bunny’s killer and how our three sleuths will exonerate themselves. Here is the official synopsis for the new season:

"Following the shocking death of Arconia board president Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all set to return as the trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

It also appears that Nathan Lane is set to return as a recurring guest star in his season 1 role of Teddy Dimas. According to TV Line, season 1 regulars Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are no longer billed as regulars, but that doesn’t mean they won’t necessarily appear. Same to Tina Fey, who guest starred as true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning.

We do know that there will be a few new exciting additions. Among them are Cara Delevigne (Suicide Squad, Carnival Row) as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery. Some announced guest stars include Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment) as a former resident of the Arconia; Michael Rapaport (Life & Beth) as Detective Kreps; and Amy Schumer (Life & Beth) as a heightened version of herself.

Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead) and Andrea Martin (Evil) are also slated to appear in the show, but in unspecified roles.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer

Following a fun bit that had Martin, Short and Gomez announce the Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date, a 30-second teaser trailer for the new season debuted during the Oscars telecast on March 27. In it, Short’s Oliver says they’ve been warned not to speak out, but Mabel affirms that they will not stay silent. Watch the Only Murders in the Building season 2 teaser trailer directly below.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

The entire first season of Only Murders in the Building can be streamed right now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. If you want to watch the show you will need to be a subscriber to those respective streaming services.

FYI, US subscribers actually have the option to save a few bucks by bundling Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions for a single monthly fee of $13.99 in what is known as the Disney Bundle.