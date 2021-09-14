‘Only Murders in the Building’ lands season 2 renewal from Hulu

The murder mysteries will continue at Hulu (Disney Plus for U.K. viewers), as Only Murders in the Building has been greenlit for a second season, according to a report by Variety .

Series stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez also tweeted the news of the pickup, which indicates that the starring trio of Martin, Gomez and Martin Short are all likely to be back for season two (though no casting news was mentioned in Variety’s report).

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers living in the same Upper West Side apartment complex that share an affinity for true crime, only to suddenly find themselves in the middle of one as a murder of another building resident has occurred. The fifth episode of the first season, "Twist," just premiered on Sept. 14, with new episodes debuting weekly on the respective streaming services.

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City and to make a show about connection,” said series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman. “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

Hoffman created the series with Steve Martin, with Dan Fogelman, Jamie Babbitt, Jess Rosenthal, Gomez and Short all executive producing.

No details about potential plot for season two have been shared (duh, we’re still in the middle of the first season). However, John Hoffman reportedly told E! Online that the plot for season two was teased in the most recent episode.

There was also no information on when season two might premiere.

Only Murders in the Building season one premiered on Aug. 31 and is set to conclude its 10-episode first season on Oct. 19.