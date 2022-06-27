Only Murders in the Building season 2: who killed Bunny? The most likely suspects

Your favorite (fictional) true-crime podcasters are back, as Only Murders in the Building is returning for season 2 and looking to solve the latest murder that served as a cliffhanger to season 1. We’re going to be doing our own investigation into all of the potential suspects of this latest crime, so SPOILER ALERT if you are not up to date with the comedy series.

For anyone who needs a quick recap, Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as true-crime podcast superfans Mabel, Charles and Oliver. When an actual murder takes place in their building, they use their amateur skills to try and solve the case, recording their own podcast (the titular Only Murders in the Building) along the way. This does not endear them to many of their fellow residents, even when they solve the case.

In the final moments of season 1, as the trio celebrates, Mabel goes to get some champagne from her apartment. While she is away, Charles and Oliver receive a text telling them to get out of the building. They go to try and get Mabel, only to find her bloody and kneeling over the dead body of one of their disgruntled neighbors, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), though Mabel claims "it’s not what it looks like." The three are then taken into police custody.

Who is framing our main trio? Or is it even a frame job? Here are all of our main suspects for who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building (from least to most likely).

Charles, Mabel & Oliver

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

We’ll start with the main three persons of interest as season 2 gets underway — Charles, Mabel and Oliver. We can understand why everyone in the world of the show would believe that the trio are the primary suspects for Bunny’s murder, but as an audience I’m sure we all find it pretty hard to believe that our heroes would be responsible for the crime. Although we technically don’t know what Mabel was doing … No! We won’t turn our back on our amateur sleuths.

Howard Morris & Uma Heller

Jackie Hoffman in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

We’re going to group Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and Uma (Jackie Hoffman) together for now as Arconia neighbors who could be framing Charles, Mabel and Oliver. Howard was briefly a suspect in season 1 and the two of them seemed to be on Bunny’s side of wanting to see our main trio evicted from the building. Would either (or both) resort to killing Bunny in order to get them out for good? Seems like a stretch, especially considering Howard has already proven he doesn’t have the stomach for blood.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

Sting was an early suspect in the murder of Tim Kono, though it quickly was revealed as a red herring. It looks like Amy Schumer is going to be the celebrity playing themself this season. Could her involvement be more than what Sting’s was? It’s too early to tell, but we’ll be keeping an eye on Schumer.

Teddy & Theo Dimas

Nathan Lane in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Revenge is always a popular motivation for murder/framing someone for murder. Teddy (Nathan Lane) and Theo Dimas’ (James Caverly) shady dealings were revealed by Charles, Mabel and Oliver in season 1, but even though they were arrested as the initial suspects in Tim Kono’s murder, they were outside the building when Jan (Amy Ryan) did the deed. But were they still in custody when Bunny was murdered? We know we’re seeing at least Lane as Teddy Dimas again this season, though we’re thinking they were not involved in this latest murder either, as we already got a lot of the Dimas’ story last season.

Alice

Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Another new character for season 2 is Alice, being played by Cara Delevingne. All we know ahead of the new season about Alice is that she is a sophisticated art world insider who becomes entangled in the mystery. But as an ally or a suspect?

Detective Williams

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

This is a total shot in the dark, but maybe Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) has had enough of these three hooligans messing with her career. Though she eventually works with them to solve Tim Kono’s murder in season 1, Williams never looks happy about it and it certainly couldn’t have been the best look for her at the station. And if anyone would know how to successfully frame someone, a police detective would have the inside track on how to avoid being caught.

Cinda Canning

Tina Fey in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Hulu)

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) was the inspiration for Charles, Mabel and Oliver to start their own true-crime podcast, as she was the person behind their favorite series. They even go to her for advice at one point in season 1. We see her at the Arconia as the trio are being arrested and apparently ready to do her own podcast on this new murder. How was she able to get there so quickly? Maybe she has a police scanner or some contacts that let her stay on top of interesting cases. Or is it possible that she saw this little podcast was drawing some attention and wanted to manufacture a new hit podcast for herself off of it. Could professional jealously drive Cinda to murder? Heading into Only Murders season 2, we’re putting Cinda at the top of our suspect list.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Tuesday, June 28.