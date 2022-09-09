The Inspection: release date, reviews, trailer and everything we know about the Gabrielle Union-led drama

The Inspection looks to provide viewers with a harrowing story about a man battling his family and a governmental system just to be heard and accepted.

Having been rejected by his mother for his sexuality, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) seeks to build a life for himself in the US Marines. Unfortunately for him, he discovers that his peers and supervisors aren’t really that supportive of his true self either. However, as he goes through rigorous military basic training, he soon finds an inner strength and resilience that propels him forward in a moving journey of self-exploration, helping him to realize he doesn’t have to change to be loved.

Here’s everything we know about The Inspection.

The Inspection premieres in theaters across the US on Friday, November 18. Before then however, the film is making its rounds at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

To date, there has been no official announcement as to when the film will debut in the UK. When that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

What is The Inspection about?

A24, the studio behind The Inspection describes the film’s synopsis as the following:

"In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life."

The Inspection reviews — what the critics are saying

The Inspection reviews are pouring in and as of September 9, the film has a Rotten Tomato (opens in new tab)score of 88%. Below are just some of the glowing reviews.

Peter Debruge, Variety (opens in new tab): "This deeply personal narrative debut is one gay Black man’s way of showing how he not only survived [his] experience, but was strengthened by it."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab): "Marks an accomplished narrative feature debut for writer-director Elegance Bratton, who draws on his own story to create one of the most stirring portraits of queer Black masculinity since Moonlight."

The film is also receiving fanfare on social media from those who were able to view it at the Toronto International Film Festival. Take a look.

Just watched A24’s #TheInspection, written & directed by Elegance Bratton & based on his experience as a gay man who joins the Marines seeking purpose after life & his mother reject him. A very moving & engrossing drama featuring a tremendous performance from Jeremy Pope. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/HA1jRbGu3ISeptember 9, 2022 See more

Gabrielle Union. Jeremy Pope. Raul Castillo. Bringing their A game to #TheInspection. A moving drama that touches all the right chords. Loved it....and the world will as well. Elegance Bratton...an artist is born before us. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/8z6sZxXlrLSeptember 9, 2022 See more

The Inspection cast

Jeremy Pope in The Inspection (Image credit: A24)

Starring as Ellis French, the man determined not to be broken by a system or his mother, is Jeremy Pope. Many audiences became familiar with Pope for his Emmy-nominated work in Hollywood playing Archie Coleman. He’s since gone on to star in One Night in Miami as Jackie Wilson and Christopher in Pose.

Joining Pope on screen playing his harsh and critical mom Inez French is Gabrielle Union. It’s quite interesting that Union is starring as a parent that doesn’t approve of her child’s sexuality, because in real life she is a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has often celebrated her stepdaughter Zaya Wade. The longtime actress has been featured as Isis in Bring It On, as Sydney Burnett in L.A.’s Finest, as Mary Jane Paul in Being Mary Jane and recently as Zoey Baker in the Cheaper By the Dozen remake.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Raúl Castillo (Hustle), McCaul Lombardi (Port Authority), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Eman Esfandi (King Richard), Aubrey Joseph (Cloak & Dagger), Andrew Kai (FBI: Most Wanted) and Bokeem Woodbine (Halo).

The Inspection trailer

Watching the trailer will make most people immediately rally behind the character Ellis and root for him to succeed.

The Inspection director

Elegance Bratton did not only serve as the director for The Inspection, but he also penned the script. His previous directorial work includes Disney’s Growing Up and the documentary Pier Kids.