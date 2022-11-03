The Banshees of Inisherin ending explained: do Pádraic and Colm make up?

Martin McDonagh described his latest movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, as a break-up story between Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s characters, with the latter abruptly ending a lifelong friendship. That narrative throughline will likely have many people asking if the two make up by the time The Banshees of Inisherin ends?

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on the fictional titular island off the western coast of Ireland during the Irish Civil War that took place between 1922 and 1923. Pádraic (Farrell) is a sweet, dim-witted man who enjoys spending his days with his donkey, Jenny, and down at the pub with his best friend Colm (Gleeson). However, Colm no longer wants to be friends with Pádraic, telling him to stop bothering him so he can work on his music in peace. Colm eventually threatens to cut off his own fingers if Pádraic continues to pester him.

Pádraic, along with his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and another lonely soul Dominic (Barry Keoghan), can’t understand Colm’s reason for not liking him anymore and tries to remedy the situation.

If you haven't seen it, read WTW's The Banshees of Inisherin review to learn why the movie is a must-see. For those who have seen it, let’s explore what happens with The Banshees of Inisherin ending (SPOILERS ahead).

The Banshees of Inisherin ending: do Pádraic and Colm make up?

Throughout the movie, Pádraic keeps trying to understand how Colm could just stop being friends with him. Things are made all the more confusing as Colm continues to show moments of empathy toward his former friend. However, Colm eventually makes good on his threat and cuts off one of his fingers and throws it at Pádraic’s door.

Still, Pádraic gets glimpses and hints of his old friend and continues to try and fix the situation. This includes a confrontation at Colm’s house where it seems that they have a legitimate breakthrough and everything may be all right. But shortly after Pádraic leaves, Colm grabs his shears. Whether or not this had anything to do with Pádraic admitting he ran off a fellow musician Colm was working with is unclear.

Shortly after Pádraic learns that Siobhan is leaving for a job on the mainland, he spots Colm outside his house, having cut off all the fingers on his left hand and again throwing them at the door. Unfortunately, it’s not just Pádraic that finds the fingers, as Jenny the donkey mistakenly tries to eat one and dies from it. This finally pushes Pádraic over the edge.

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (Image credit: Jonathan Hession/20th Century Studios)

Pádraic tells Colm that for killing Jenny, he is going to burn his house down the next day and he doesn’t care if Colm’s inside or not; though, always the animal lover, asks that Colm’s dog not be in the house. The next day comes and Pádraic goes through with his plan, setting Colm’s house on fire. But before leaving, he checks and sees that Colm is inside the house; still he leaves his ex-friend in the burning building.

The following day, Pádraic goes back to Colm’s house and is surprised to discover that Colm is alive, standing outside on the beach. Colm assumes their debt is settled and the two can end their friendship amicably. However, Pádraic assures him that this feud is not going to be over until one of them is dead.

This deterioration of Pádraic and Colm’s friendship appears to be a parable for the Irish Civil War that serves as the movie’s backdrop. Just as the real war saw the Irish nation pulled apart and irrevocably changed, Pádraic and Colm’s friendship is lost as Pádraic has come to hate his old friend for what he has done. However, a bit of humanity — and perhaps a sliver of hope — remains as the final words between the two see Colm thank Pádraic for looking after his dog and Pádraic responding, "any time."

What’s the deal with Mrs. McCormick in The Banshees of Inisherin?

One of the most memorable characters from The Banshees of Inisherin is Mrs. McCormick (Sheila Flitton). The elderly lady that most people would prefer to avoid is an intriguing figure on the island, popping up in a number of key situations.

Perhaps most notably is when she meets Pádraic along the road (despite his attempts to hide from her). She tells him that there is going to be one or two deaths on the island before the month is out. She turns out to be right, as Dominic dies, drowning himself after he is rejected romantically by Siobhan (as nicely as she can) and he sees a turn in Pádraic. If you want to count Jenny the donkey’s death, that makes two. However, McDonagh makes Mrs. McCormick seem to be something more than just a creepy old lady who goes about spreading gossip and predicting people’s demise.

The last time we see Dominic before his death is when he is talking to Siobhan by the lake, with Mrs. McCormick standing on the opposite bank; both call her a ghoul. Then, at the end of the movie, she is sitting outside of Colm’s burnt house watching the final exchange between him and Pádraic on the beach; when shown from behind, she looks like the Grim Reaper.

While Pádraic says there are no actual banshees on Inisherin, the movie sure makes it seem like Mrs. McCormick may be the exception. Whether she is or isn’t, however, is totally up for your own interpretation.

You can watch The Banshees of Inisherin exclusively in movie theaters right now in the US and UK.