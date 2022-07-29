In 2018, the world came together as a daring and nearly impossible mission to rescue a Thai soccer team of 12 boys and their coach trapped in a flooded cave took place. Now that story has gotten the Hollywood treatment with Thirteen Lives, a new movie from Ron Howard and starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, among others.

Thirteen Lives is now available for movie fans to watch, but where exactly? Is it streaming?

Let’s go over everything you need to know about where and how to watch Thirteen Lives right now.

How to watch Thirteen Lives in movie theaters?

Thirteen Lives released exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK on July 29, meaning a trip to the multiplex is the only way to watch for the time being.

To find out exactly where and when you need to go to see Thirteen Lives, Fandango (opens in new tab) is a great resource to see everywhere a movie is playing near you. You can also reserve your tickets directly through the site.

If movie ticket prices have you weary, a possible solution to that are movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings, provided by many US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie fans to get discounted/free tickets and/or pay a flat monthly-rate to see a certain number of movies each month. They also have discounts for concessions and other special perks available.

Is Thirteen Lives streaming?

Thirteen Lives is not streaming as of July 29, but you won’t have to wait long for that to change. A streaming debut of Thirteen Lives on Prime Video has already been set for August 5.

Of course if you want to watch Thirteen Lives on Prime Video you must be a subscriber to Prime Video, which is included as part of all Amazon Prime subscriptions.

There is no information at this time about the movie’s availability via digital on-demand. When that is available we’ll update it here.

Everything else you need to know about Thirteen Lives

In addition to starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, the Thirteen Lives cast includes Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajaku and Thira Chutikul.

You can read What to Watch's Thirteen Lives review. The movie currently (as of July 29) scores at an 88% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Learn more with our is Thirteen Lives based on a true story? fact vs fiction dive into the movie. You can also watch the 2021 documentary The Rescue, which is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Here’s the trailer for Thirteen Lives: