Thirteen Lives: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Ron Howard movie

The world was transfixed with the story of the Thai soccer team in 2018, as massive efforts were made to save a group of boys trapped in a flooded cave. While many may already be familiar with the results of the story, the upcoming Thirteen Lives movie will dramatize the details of the rescue and incredible efforts by the group of divers, rescue teams and volunteers that were involved.

This is not the first movie to depict the events surrounding the Thai soccer team, as the 2021 documentary The Rescue (now available to stream on Disney Plus) was one of the best reviewed movies of that year. But if documentaries aren’t necessarily your thing, than get ready to see the story play out as a big Hollywood production featuring some of the best in the business.

Here is everything you need to know about Thirteen Lives.

Thirteen Lives is releasing on July 29 in select movie theaters. It will have an exclusive one-week run in movie theaters before it then has a global streaming premiere on Prime Video on August 5.

What is the Thirteen Lives plot?

It’s only been four years since the real-life events of the Thai soccer team took place, but Thirteen Lives is going to offer a more detailed look into the rescue efforts. Here is the official synopsis:

"Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers — uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels — join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process."

Is there a Thirteen Lives trailer?

Prime Video has shared the first official trailer for Thirteen Lives. In it, we are given some of the details of what made this rescue mission so dangerous, but some of the most incredible details about it are just teased. Give a look at the trailer directly below.

Who is in the Thirteen Lives cast?

You probably recognized a number of the big name actors starring in Thirteen Lives from the trailer above, including Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, all three of which are player members of the diving team. Mortensen (Lord of the Rings, Captain Fantastic) is playing Rick Stanton, Farrell (In Bruges, The Batman) is playing John Volanthen and Joel Edgerton (The Green Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi) plays Harry Harris.

Other members of the cast include Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile) as Chris Jewell, Paul Gleeson (Home and Away) as Jason Mallinson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul (The Perfect Couple) as Buahom, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul (The Maid) as Captain Arnot, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo (Girl from Nowhere) as Coach Ek, Sahajak Boonthanakit (Fistful of Vengeance) as Governor Narongsak and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros (Bangkok Breaking) as Saman.

What is Thirteen Lives rated?

Thirteen Lives is rated PG-13 in the US, for "some strong language and unsettling images."

Who is directing Thirteen Lives?

Ron Howard is directing Thirteen Lives from a script by Oscar nominee William Nicholson (Gladiator, Les Miserables), with the story by Williamson and Don MacPherson.

Howard is a Hollywood lifer. Starting out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show and later in Happy Days and the movie American Graffiti, Howard has been a marquee director for years. Some of his best known work includes Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (for which he won Best Director and Best Picture), Cinderella Man, Frost/Nixon and Rush.