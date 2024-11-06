Jack In Time For Christmas: cast, plot and everything we know

Jack in Time for Christmas on Prime Video is part comedy, part all-star travelogue which is rather like the classic movie Planes, Trains and Automobiles but with a twist.

This one-off festive show sees comedian Jack Whitehall make a mad dash to get back home from the US in time for Christmas Day. With just four days to go before the big day, and his expertise in making gravy required back home, Jack embarks on a crazy journey involving planes, trains, huskies and bobsleighs to make it to the UK on time.

Luckily there are famous faces on hand, including King of Christmas crooner Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Rebel Wilson, American wrestler and actor Dave Bautista, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies to help (or hinder) him.

Despite his best efforts, will Jack be stuck spending the holidays in the States, and in the doghouse?

Jack is getting to grips with wrestler Dave Bautista. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Jack in Time for Christmas launches on Prime Video in December 2024. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Jack in Time for Christmas plot

Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in America with just four days to get back to the UK in time for Christmas Day. He knows his family will be furious if he fails to make it for the big day – and who will make the gravy? – so he sets off on a wild journey involving planes, trains and any other form of transport he can find. Along the way he meets a host of famous faces (see cast below), who he hopes can help him navigate the chaos.

Rebel Wilson is one of the stars Jack meets up with. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Jack in Time for Christmas cast

As well as Jack Whitehall, the cast of Jack In Time for Christmas includes superstar Candian singer Michael Bublé, comedian Jimmy Fallon, comedy star Rebel Wilson, Dave Bautista, Daisy May Cooper (This Country) and Tom Davis.

Daisy May Cooper gives Jack a lift. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on Jack in Time for Christmas

Jack in Time for Christmas is produced by Workerbee and Jackpot Productions. It was filmed in 2024.

All about Jack Whitehall

Stand-up comedian and actor Jack Whitehall was a child star appearing in films such as Bertie and Elizabeth and the shows Noah’s Ark and Beehive. He made the series Bad Education and Fresh Meat and has since appeared in Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Good Omens and The Afterparty. Jack was on the show A League of Their Own from 2010 to 2019 and has made the series Travels with My Father and Fatherhood with My Father with his dad Michael.