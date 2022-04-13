Derry Girls fans floored by cameo appearance from huge star

The Derry Girls took on one of their toughest opponents yet... Liam Neeson!

It's safe to say that the Derry Girls season 3 premiere came along with a huge surprise in the form of none other than Hollywood legend, Liam Neeson!

Derry Girls season 3 finally premiered on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12, and it saw Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare, and honorary Derry Girl James stressing about their grades the night before GCSE results day.

That evening, they bumped into Sister Michael on the way to rent a video to take their minds off things. At Video Village, Sister Michael revealed that their school already had their results on file. This gave the gang the idea to break into Our Lady Immaculate College to sneak a peek, where they were arrested shortly after helping two men burgle the place.

Enter Liam Neeson as the police inspector in charge of questioning them... though he was eventually subdued by Uncle Colm!

You can see Liam Neeson's hilarious Derry Girls cameo below:

Are the #DerryGirls Liam Neeson's toughest challenge yet? 😅 @nicolacoughlan @Djllewellyn @SaoirseJackson @louisa_harland @JamieLeeOD @LisaMMcGee pic.twitter.com/3QbQiDjCosApril 12, 2022 See more

Louisa Harland had teased that there would be some major guest stars in Derry Girls season 3, but the audience reaction suggests no one was prepared for a Hollywood star like Liam Neeson to appear.

Plenty of fans shared their shock about the star's cameo in the show on social media.

One excited viewers wrote: "Could Derry Girls have gotten any better?.... Eh yeah it can by LIAM NEESON MAKING AN APPEARANCE!!!"

Could Derry Girls have gotten any better?…. Eh yea it can by LIAM NEESON MAKING AN APPEARANCE!!! #DerryGirlsApril 12, 2022 See more

Another wrote: "Liam Neeson's cameo in #DerryGirls was the best surprise ever!"

Indeed, it seemed like Liam Neeson being bored rigid by Uncle Colm was all anyone who watched the show.

Liam Neeson's cameo in #DerryGirls was the best surprise ever! Absolutely ❤️ this show. The 90s soundtrack is everything 🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/dJ411FrzxOApril 12, 2022 See more

Keeping Liam Neeson's guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry...#DerryGirlsApril 12, 2022 See more

The whole country when we heard Liam Neeson’s voice #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/qpNLh8fdU1April 12, 2022 See more

Uncle Colm boring *actual Liam Neeson* to death is everything I never knew I needed - god I have missed this show #DerryGirlsApril 12, 2022 See more

In response to the huge reaction online, the show's creator, Lisa McGee tweeted: "Thanks for watching lads! Our code name for Liam during the shoot was ‘ the big fella’ arguably quite an easily cracked code. What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star".

With Liam Neeson on board, who knows who could be set to guest star in the final season of one of the best Channel 4 comedies?

Derry Girls continues next Tuesday, April 19 at 9.15 pm on Channel 4 and All4. The first two seasons of the hit comedy are available to stream in the US on Netflix.