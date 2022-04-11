Derry Girls star Louisa Harland teases 'major guest stars' in season 3

The Derry girls are about to share the spotlight with some exciting guest stars.

Derry Girls season 3 is just about to start airing. Ahead of the new season, one of the guest stars has teased that there are some exciting guest appearances in the works.

Whilst chatting to RadioTimes (opens in new tab), Louisa Harland (who plays Orla McCool in the show) revealed that there are some "major, major guest stars" set to appear in Derry Girls season 3. Although she didn't reveal who they were, Louisa said: "I think people are going to lose their minds when they see who."

Dylan Llewellyn (who plays James Maguire) also promised that we would be seeing some "icons" from the past two seasons back again, adding: "We're so lucky to have them back".

When we spoke to the Derry Girls cast, they teased what we should expect to see in the new series, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn) teased one of the adventures we should look forward to. She said: "Because they're slightly older, there are a lot more big events. They have a break from the parents and go on a road trip madness ensues as usual!"

Meanwhile, Bridgerton season 2 star Nicola Coughlan said: "We had a new dance to learn. I can’t tell you what it is, but it’s a Stars in Their Eyes episode! Jenny Joyce (Leah O’Rourke) does Shakespears Sister and it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. "

Although Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed that season 3 will be the last, the stars recently revealed that they'd be open to a Derry Girls spin-off, if the opportunity came up.

In the final season, the gang will be dealing with the pressures of growing up and leaving Our Lady Immaculate College behind. In the first episode of the new series, their confidence is at rock bottom; we join the girls worrying about their grades the night before they receive their GCSE results, worries which prompt them to dream up a madcap scheme.

Derry Girls season 3 premieres on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15 pm on Channel 4. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on All4 (opens in new tab) and on Netflix outside of the UK.