'Derry Girls' creator confirms season 3 will be the last one

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has announced that the beloved Channel 4 comedy series will be ending after season three, revealing that it had always been "the plan to say goodbye after three series".

Taking to Twitter, she shared an announcement exclaiming: "what a ride!" before going on to confirm that there'd be no more episodes after Derry Girls season 3 had aired.

My Statement about #DerryGirls. What a ride! pic.twitter.com/TvYKDRY697September 23, 2021 See more

Her statement added: "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved."

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland and

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as four school-age friends who are living during the Troubles in the early 1990s, trying to navigate their way through the trials and tribulations of being a teenage girl living in Derry.

Star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the series, is a definite fan favourite and has gone on to star in Netflix's Bridgerton. She will also have a guest judging role on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3.

Lisa adds: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Derry Girls season 3 is set to air on Channel 4 in 2022, though an exact release date has not been confirmed. It's currently filming so hopefully we won't have long to wait! Until then, previous episodes are available on-demand via All4 or Netflix.